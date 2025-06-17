American Animal Hospital Association Announces Leadership Transition

Dr. Guylaine Charette, a Past President of AAHA, will assume the role of Interim CEO beginning July 1, 2025.

Dr. Guylaine Charette Named Interim CEO, as Garth Jordan Steps Down After Five Years of Transformative Leadership

Dr. Charette's track record of leadership within AAHA, combined with her broad experience in the veterinary community, makes her the ideal person to guide our organization through this transition.” — Scott Driever, DVM, President of AAHA's Board of Directors

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), the leading organization dedicated to advancing veterinary excellence through accreditation, industry standards and guidelines, continuing education, and advocacy, today announced a leadership transition effective July 1, 2025.

Garth Jordan will step down as Chief Executive Officer on June 30, 2025, after five years of distinguished service that transformed AAHA's global reach and industry impact. Dr. Guylaine Charette, a Past President of AAHA, will assume the role of Interim CEO beginning July 1, 2025.

"Garth's visionary leadership has been instrumental in positioning AAHA as a truly global force in veterinary medicine," said Scott Driever, DVM, President of AAHA's Board of Directors. "His strategic initiatives have not only expanded our international footprint but also provided critical insights that are helping address some of the most pressing challenges facing our profession."

Expanding AAHA's Global Impact

Under Jordan's leadership, AAHA achieved several landmark accomplishments that have strengthened the organization's mission to advance veterinary care worldwide. Most notably, he led the successful expansion of AAHA accreditation to Asia, establishing the organization's standards and practices in Japan, South Korea, and China, marking AAHA's first expansion to a second continent.

Accreditation is a collaborative journey. Veterinary teams work together with AAHA’s Practice Consultants and Accreditation Specialists to ensure the adoption of and compliance with over 900 standards that embody best practices in companion animal medicine. Under Jordan’s leadership, a new cohort model was established to help veterinary practices navigate the accreditation process cooperatively. Amplify employs a hybrid program that combines live, instructor-led virtual sessions with independent work carried out by teams. Jordan also spearheaded the development of AAHA's groundbreaking "Stay, Please" research series, which has become an industry-leading resource for understanding veterinary workforce retention. This comprehensive research initiative has provided veterinary practices across North America with evidence-based strategies to address staffing challenges and improve workplace satisfaction.

"It has been an honor to serve AAHA and our incredible veterinary community," said Jordan. "I'm proud of what we've accomplished together, from expanding our global reach to conducting research that's making a real difference in veterinary practices every day. I'm confident that Dr. Charette's leadership will continue to drive AAHA's mission forward."

Experienced Leadership for Continued Growth

Dr. Guylaine Charette brings extensive veterinary and organizational leadership experience to her new role. As a Past President of AAHA, she possesses deep institutional knowledge and a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing veterinary medicine today.

"Dr. Charette's proven track record of leadership within AAHA, combined with her broad experience in the veterinary community, makes her the ideal person to guide our organization through this transition," said Dr. Scott Driever. "Her passion for our mission and strategic vision will ensure AAHA continues to set the standard for veterinary excellence."

About the American Animal Hospital Association

Since 1933, the American Animal Hospital Association has been the only organization to accredit veterinary hospitals across the United States and Canada based on standards linked to high-quality medicine and compassionate care. With accreditation partners in South Korea, Japan, and China, this initiative is expanding internationally. Our mission is to simplify the path to excellence in veterinary practices. In veterinary medicine, accreditation is optional. The AAHA-accredited logo serves as the most reliable sign that a practice has undergone evaluation by an independent party. Look for the AAHA logo at your local animal hospital or use the accredited hospital locator on aaha.org to find one.

For more information about AAHA, visit aaha.org.

