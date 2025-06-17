Submit Release
Carlton Grants Options

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlton Precious Inc. (TSX-V: CPI | OTCQB: NBRFF) ("Carlton" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,500,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of three years, to directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

About Carlton Precious Inc.

Carlton Precious is a publicly traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Carlton Precious’ projects are focused on key mining jurisdictions including Peru and Australia (central Victoria and Tasmania).

For further information, please contact:

Martin Walter, CEO, Carlton Precious Inc., at +1-416-389-5692 or martin@carltonprecious.com.

