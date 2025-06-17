Splash Clinical Introduces SplashBIO™: A Biomarker Platform for Clinical Trials

A customizable platform that uses biomarker tests to accelerate enrollment, save money, and reduce screen failure rates.

WAUWATOSA, Wis., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Clinical, the new standard in trial enrollment, announced today the introduction of SplashBIO™, a proprietary biomarker platform for clinical trials, and an efficient and advanced way for Sponsors and CROs to save time and money by significantly reducing screen failure rates.

SplashBIO™ is a scalable platform that integrates advanced blood-based biomarkers and other tests into the trial pre-screening process. It combines Splash’s core tools – digital recruitment, empathetic patient engagement, secondary pre-screening, and e-consent to deliver highly qualified, trial-ready patients to study sites.

"We are very excited about SplashBIO™," said Matt Teuteberg, CEO of Splash Clinical. "This platform will help to accelerate clinical trial enrollment in so many different disease states by reducing screen failure rates and improving the patient’s experience. Patients are at the heart of everything we do here at Splash, and modernizing traditional processes to ease their journey, while also successfully supporting sponsors and sites, is why we do what we do. We are thrilled to bring SplashBIO™ to market and play our part in modernizing patient enrollment, from start to finish."

About Splash Clinical

Splash Clinical is the new standard in trial enrollment. We deliver patient-centered solutions that transform trial processes for our partners on their path to commercialization. Our portfolio of digital solutions redefines how trials enroll and retain participants worldwide. Splash Clinical’s solutions extend across the complete patient journey. We've shaped our offerings to transform all three critical phases of trial success: pre-enrollment planning, recruitment and pre-screening, and site and patient-focused retention services. We help sponsors and sites build ready-made patient cohorts before trials begin, execute precise recruitment campaigns during enrollment, and consistently engage patients with trusted, personalized experiences throughout the study journey. While our technology platform drives efﬁciency, the Splash advantage lies in our people-first and patient-ﬁrst philosophy. Our experts go above and beyond to understand the unique needs of sponsors and patients, and our technology powers tailored solutions that scale. That’s why our partners trust us when it matters most.

Splash Clinical was founded in 2011 and is proudly based in Wauwatosa, WI. To learn more, please visit https://splashclinical.com/splashbio.

Splash Clinical. Modernizing enrollment from start to ﬁnish.

