Grammy-Nominated R&B Powerhouse LaTocha will Perform at 'Your Health in Full Bloom'

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and author LaTocha, renowned as a member of the multi-platinum R&B quartet Xscape, will bring her powerhouse vocals to the stage as a featured musical guest at Fibroid Fighters’ “Your Health in Full Bloom” awareness event and concert reception. The star-studded evening— billed as NYC’s hottest night— will take place on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square, with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. EST.

The evening will begin with an expert health panel, followed by a VIP banquet dinner and a high-energy concert. LaTocha’s performance is eagerly anticipated, as she joins a legacy of dynamic artists, like past headliners Lil’ Mo and Sevyn Streeter, who have supported this cause, dedicated to raising awareness about fibroid disease and promoting health and wellness in the community.

"We are thrilled to welcome LaTocha to the ‘Your Health in Full Bloom’ stage," said Cynthia Bailey, RHOA actress who is cohosting the event for Fibroid Fighters with celebrity makeup artist Kym Lee. "Her musical legacy, coupled with her passion for health and dedication to inspiring others, makes her a perfect voice for our evening. Her presence, joined by other notables including Toya Johnson, MTV’s Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello, will help us ignite a health movement."

LaTocha rose to fame in 1993 with the iconic R&B group Xscape. As a pivotal member, she contributed to a string of six consecutive top-10 hits, including classics like “Just Kickin’ It,” “Understanding,” and “Who Can I Run To?,” and helped the group achieve three consecutive platinum albums. Known for her soulful, gospel-rooted voice, LaTocha has recently captivated audiences once again with her new solo single, “Love Changes.”

Beyond her musical accolades, LaTocha is a staunch advocate for health and wellness, making her participation in the Fibroid Fighters’ event deeply personal. After facing years of commentary about her body in the media and witnessing her father’s battle with diabetes, she embarked on a transformative health journey. Adopting a plant-based lifestyle inspired her to launch the wellness brand “Made Girl”, create a fitness athleisure line, and publish her first cookbook. Her work is dedicated to empowering others to take control of their health.

“I’m at a place where I can help somebody else, and I don’t want to dim the light— I want the light to shine,” LaTocha has stated. “When you go through things, it’s not just for you. You have to be there for someone else.”

The evening promises to be a show-stopping experience, where wellness meets fabulous, combining vital health education with world-class entertainment to inspire and empower all attendees.

Secure your tickets and find more information about the “Your Health in Full Bloom” event. Please visit Eventbrite here. For more information about Fibroid Fighters, visit their website at https://www.fibroidfighters.org/.

About Fibroid Fighters: The Fibroid Fighters Foundation is a public welfare organization dedicated to advancing women's health. The foundation aims to educate the public about fibroid disease and its treatment options, promote research, and provide support to women affected by fibroids.

About LaTocha: LaTocha is a Grammy-nominated R&B and gospel singer, best known as a member of the multi-platinum selling group Xscape. She has sold over 10 million records worldwide. A passionate health advocate, she is the founder of the wellness company Made Girl, which includes a cookbook and an athleisure line designed to inspire healthy living.

