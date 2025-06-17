Short Line Rail Infrastructure Investment Increases by 88 Per Cent

CANADA, June 17 - Released on June 17, 2025

Today, Highways Minister David Marit announced the provincial government’s allocations of $1 million in short line rail infrastructure investments, an increase of $470,000 or 88 per cent from last year’s budget. This increase recognizes the key role rail transportation plays supporting Saskatchewan's export-based economy.

"Short line railways are an integral link that help move our commodities to markets around the world," Marit said. "They support Saskatchewan's export-based economy that sustains our quality of life. Short lines are a safe and efficient way to move bulk commodities, which reduces wear and tear on Saskatchewan highways."

Ministry of Highways' Short Line Railway Improvement Program (SRIP) funding will go toward track upgrades and expansion, improved crossing surfaces and sightlines, bridge maintenance, track rehabilitations and other projects. As the SRIP is a 50-50 cost-sharing program between the provincial government ($1 million) and privately-owned short lines ($1 million) for eligible projects, the total short line rail infrastructure investment will be up to $2 million this year under this program.

Provincial government funding allocations for 2025-26 are:

Big Sky Rail (Delisle, Eston, Elrose region) $167,541.

Carlton Trail Railway (Saskatoon to Prince Albert area) $71,391.

Great Sandhills Railway (Swift Current to Leader area) $82,945.

Great Western Railway (Assiniboia, Shaunavon, Coronach area) $250,073.

Last Mountain Railway (Regina to Davidson) $56,122.

Long Creek Railroad (west of Estevan) $45,000.

Northern Lights Rail (west of Melfort) $45,000.

Red Coat Road and Rail (Ogema area) $47,456.

Southern Rails Cooperative (south of Moose Jaw) $45,000.

Stewart Southern Railway (southwest of Regina to Stoughton) $54,471.

Thunder Rail (Arborfield area) $45,000.

Torch River Rail (Nipawin to Choiceland area) $45,000.

Wheatland Rail (Cudworth, Wakaw area) $45,000.

"The Western Canadian Short Line Railway Association thanks the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways for their support of the short line railway industry," Western Canadian Short Line Railway Association Director of Communications and Government Relations Rachel Mackenzie said. "Rising material costs over the last three years means that it is now more expensive per mile for railways to maintain their tracks to meet and exceed the safety and performance standards required.

"The Saskatchewan railway improvement program now provides more funding per mile to support the maintenance and improvement of this valuable trade-enabling infrastructure. This increase of almost 90 per cent to the program will go a long way to further supporting the value that short line railways bring to the supply chain."

The provincial grants provide up to 50 per cent of eligible project costs and determined by how much track each short line owns. Short lines with less than 80 kilometres of track receive at least $45,000. Larger networks receive a proportional amount based on how much track they operate.

Thirteen provincially regulated short line railways operate on 2,123 kilometres of track in Saskatchewan.

