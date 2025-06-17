First Farmers Financial Corp. Declares Record Dividend

Converse, Indiana, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX Banks; FFMR), the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust Co., announced that on June 17, 2025, the Board of Directors approved a record quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025. This quarterly dividend represents a 4.2% increase over the $0.48 dividend declared in June 2024.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $3.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar, and Vermilion counties in Illinois. First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR

Tade J Powell First Farmers Financial Corporation 765-395-3316 tade.powell@ffbt.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.