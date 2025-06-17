



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaanch Network, a rapidly emerging Layer 1 blockchain protocol, is gaining significant traction in the crypto space, capturing the attention of seasoned investors and whales alike. With a strategic focus on solving the critical limitations of incumbent networks like Ethereum and Solana, Kaanch is redefining scalability, cost-efficiency, and real-world usability.

Currently in Stage 6 of its presale, Kaanch tokens are priced at just $0.32. The project has already raised over $2.25 million, signaling growing market enthusiasm. Investors are rushing to acquire tokens before the price doubles in the upcoming presale phase to $0.64, and before its anticipated listing on BitMart at a fixed price of $30 per token.

Whales Are Accumulating Ahead of a Potential 200x Surge

The interest of investors in Kaanch is increasing, as the presale has already collected more than 2.25 million dollars. The present price of 0.32 will be doubled to 0.64 in the next presale phase, which will create a sense of urgency among buyers who want to get the best out of it. The next listing of the project on BitMart at a price of 30 is likely to push the demand further. This is due to the high presale energy and a well-placed listing that explains why big investors, also known as whales, are piling on Kaanch tokens in the hope of a substantial rise in value.

Kaanch Outperforms Established Layer 1s with Superior Technology

Technological features of Kaanch make it the most superior Layer 1 blockchain within the market. It can handle 1.4 million transactions per second, and its finality time is only 0.8 seconds, which is far superior to Ethereum and Solana, which still have problems with scalability and high gas fees even after the latest upgrades. Kaanch is perfect to use in decentralized applications, microtransactions, and payments, and its network of 3,600 decentralized nodes is secure and reliable because of near-zero gas fees. This performance edge makes Kaanch scalable and cost-efficient to mass adoption.

Presale Details and Investor Incentives





Kaanch is in Stage 6 of its presale and the tokens are priced at $0.32, with the next stage increasing the price by a factor of two to $0.64. During the presale, investors will have the opportunity to buy tokens with either ETH or USDT and enjoy live staking rewards of up to 30% APY. The limited number of 58 million tokens removes the issue of inflation, which increases scarcity and the possible increase in value. SpyWolf and VerifyLab have audited the project, which provides an extra level of security and transparency, which is attractive to investors with infrastructure focus.

Upcoming BitMart Listing to Catalyze Growth





The listing of Kaanch on Bitmart will take place in the near future, and the fixed price of listing will be 30 dollars per token. This event is a significant catalyst that may cause significant price increases, given that the presale price is much lower. Liquidity and wider market access will be offered by the listing, and it will be a significant step in the development of the project.

Why Investors Should Act Now

Kaanch is not a Layer 1 blockchain like any other, it addresses the scalability problem that has plagued networks such as Solana and the high gas fees that are still plaguing Ethereum even after recent upgrades like the PECTRA update. Its speed, which is unparalleled, low fees, and strong governance structure make it an outstanding infrastructure project. Those investors who want to get involved in such a rapid presale are to visit the official Kaanch presale site and purchase tokens before the prices increase and the BitMart listing becomes available. It is an uncommon chance to be a part of a project that is on the verge of explosive growth and has solid fundamentals and proven traction.

For more information about Kaanch Network ) visit the links below:

Website: https://presale.kaanch.com/

Whitepaper: https://docs.kaanch.network/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/KaanchNetwork

Telegram: https://t.me/kaanchnetwork

Win 1M: https://presale.kaanch.com/win-1-million

How to buy : https://presale.kaanch.com/how-to-buy

FAQs

Q: What is Kaanch Network?

A: Kaanch Network is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain designed to overcome the scalability and cost limitations of traditional networks like Ethereum and Solana.

Q: How fast is the Kaanch blockchain?

A: Kaanch processes up to 1.4 million transactions per second with a finality time of 0.8 seconds.

Q: What makes Kaanch unique compared to other blockchains?

A: Its speed, near-zero gas fees, robust node infrastructure, and scalability make it highly suitable for dApps, microtransactions, and real-world payments.

Q: How can I participate in the Kaanch presale?

A: You can join the presale using ETH or USDT through the official site: https://presale.kaanch.com .

Q: What is the expected listing price on BitMart?

A: Kaanch is set to list at a price of $30 per token on BitMart.

Q: Are there any rewards for early investors?

A: Yes, early investors can earn up to 30% APY through live staking during the presale phase.

Q: Has the project been audited?

A: Yes, Kaanch has been successfully audited by SpyWolf and VerifyLab, ensuring greater transparency and security for investors.

Q: What is the best crypto to buy now?

A: While market conditions can vary, Kaanch Network stands out due to its unmatched transaction speed, low fees, and strategic positioning ahead of its BitMart listing. With a strong development roadmap, proven audit credentials, and a capped supply of only 58 million tokens, Kaanch offers early investors an opportunity that combines innovation with scarcity-driven value.

Q: What are the top altcoins to buy now?

A: Among top-performing altcoins gaining attention, Kaanch ranks highly due to its infrastructure-first approach, ability to handle 1.4 million TPS, and its application potential across DeFi, payments, and real-world dApps. Investors looking for emerging leaders beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum are watching Kaanch closely.

Q: What are the best cheap cryptos to buy in 2025?

A: Kaanch is currently priced at $0.32 in its presale, making it one of the most undervalued high-potential cryptos. With superior Layer 1 capabilities and a looming $30 exchange listing, its current price point represents a unique buying opportunity.

Q: What is the best cryptocurrency to buy under $1?

A: Kaanch is one of the most compelling options under $1 due to its combination of technological superiority, limited supply, staking rewards, and imminent exchange listing. It provides exposure to a next-gen blockchain infrastructure before it hits mainstream markets.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Kaanch Network. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

