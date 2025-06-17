Dental Care of Stamford announces Breakthrough Bite-Based Treatment During Migraine Awareness Month

STAMFORD, CT, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Migraine Awareness Month shines a spotlight on one of the most debilitating chronic conditions in the world, Dr. Jerry Simon, a leading dental expert in craniofacial pain and neuromuscular dentistry, is offering a fresh perspective on how migraines could be a dental issue hiding in plain sight?





Migraines affect more than 35 million Americans annually, often derailing daily life with searing pain, nausea, and visual disturbances. Despite modern medicine’s advancements, many patients still struggle to find a sustainable solution, leaving them stuck in a cycle of temporary relief and recurring agony. Dr. Simon believes the answer for many could be closer than they think , right inside their mouth.

“Too many people suffer unnecessarily because the true cause of their pain is being overlooked,” says Dr. Simon. “What if the root of your migraines isn’t neurological, but dental?”

The Dental Link to Migraines: An Overlooked Connection

Dr. Simon, founder of Dental Care of Stamford and innovator of the FDA-approved Best-Bite Discluder™, is challenging conventional approaches by investigating a common yet often missed culprit: bite imbalances. According to his research and clinical practice, nearly 75% of chronic migraines, neck aches, facial discomfort, and tension headaches stem from misaligned bites also known as malocclusion.

This overlooked factor causes the muscles in the jaw and face to overcompensate, leading to inflammation and persistent pain. “You use your mouth all day—to chew, talk, breathe, even clench unconsciously. If your teeth don’t come together properly, your jaw muscles are constantly adjusting, and over time, that stress adds up,” Dr. Simon explains.

Quick, Non-Invasive Diagnostic Tool Offers New Path to Relief

To pinpoint whether migraines are bite-related, Dr. Simon developed a diagnostic device known as the Best-Bite Discluder™, which helps determine within minutes if a patient’s bite is contributing to their head pain. The small, comfortable appliance temporarily disengages the back teeth to relieve pressure. If patients experience immediate relief, even if momentary, it signals that the bite may be the root cause.

“The most powerful moment is watching someone realize that their pain doesn’t have to be permanent,” says Dr. Simon. “If the discluder test helps, it gives us a clear path forward.”

Real Stories, Real Relief

Former patient S.W., once plagued by chronic migraines and disappointed by countless specialist visits and inconclusive scans, found hope with Dr. Simon. “I had migraines forever. Undergone endless tests from multiple doctors with no answers. Dr. Simon suggested my teeth could be the issue & then tested my bite. After a few visits, I was already feeling great! He gave me my life back, pain-free!”

A Collaborative, Personalized Approach

If a bite issue is confirmed, Dr. Simon and his team at Dental Care of Stamford create a customized treatment plan tailored to each patient's unique physiology. This plan may involve bite adjustments, physical therapy, and advanced dental procedures aimed at achieving harmony between the jaw and surrounding muscles - offering lasting relief without reliance on medications or invasive treatments.

Raising Awareness, Changing Lives

During Migraine Awareness Month, Dr. Simon hopes to educate the public about this little-known yet significant link between dental health and migraines. His goal is to help people who feel like they’ve exhausted every option and are still searching for answers.

“Migraines are not something people should have to just live with,” says Dr. Simon. “By identifying and treating the actual source of pain—instead of just masking symptoms - we can truly transform lives.”

Schedule Your Consultation Today

If you or a loved one has struggled with chronic headaches or migraines, there’s no need to wait any longer. Relief could be a simple consultation away.



Call (203) 324-6171 or visit HelpHeadaches.com

Media Contact: Dental Care of Stamford Phone: (203) 324-6171 Email: FrontDesk@DentalCareStamford.com

