Purified Advanced Water and Ice: Innovative Local Company Expands Premium Hydration Solutions Across Four States

Advanced Water offers a premium range of hydration solutions, delivering high-quality purified water and ice to meet the unique needs of every workplace.

A leader in premium hydration systems, Advanced Water offers cost-effective, customized solutions for business and home refreshment needs. Spanning four states, Advanced Water is fast becoming a trusted partner for businesses that prioritize quality hydration.

Formerly known as Advanced Refreshments, the name change aligns with Advanced Water's commitment to meet the evolving needs of its markets, delivering top-tier water purification solutions, commercial ice machines, and flavored and sparkling water systems to corporate offices and hospitality venues.

As demand for purified and enhanced water grows, Advanced Water continues to expand its market share by combining innovative, premium products with exceptional service to ensure customers have access to the healthiest, most refreshing options.

"Our evolution to Advanced Water signifies our dedication to purity, convenience, and cutting-edge water solutions. With this rebranding exercise, we're not just providing refreshments, but enhancing the way people experience water. At Advanced Water, we're all about delivering big value with a personal touch," said Advanced Water's owner, Kirk Beermann.

The company's excellent hydration system is a practical solution to eliminating workplace clutter, reducing the hidden costs of bottled water or jug stations. These advanced water purification and ice machines offer a cleaner, greener way for teams to stay refreshed without the inconvenience of heavy bottles or recurring deliveries. The introduction of its sparkling water system brings hydration to a new level.

"At Advanced Water, we are dedicated to delivering the highest quality purified water and ice, along with seamless services that meet the unique needs of every workplace. We go above and beyond to offer an unmatched refreshment experience, fully customized to keep your team hydrated and satisfied," added Beermann.

A local business serving Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida, Advanced Water is supported by an experienced team that consistently exceeds customer expectations. With competitive pricing and unbeatable service, the company foresees continued growth in the foreseeable future.

Designed for quick and easy installation, cutting-edge water purification systems from Advanced Water connect seamlessly to water lines, providing a steady, consistent supply of pure water without the hassle and cost of bulky jugs or plastic bottles.

Advanced Water incorporates reverse osmosis technology with mineral add-back and multi-stage micro-filtration. A quick-change filtration system allows for easier filter changes and fewer fittings. After filtration, the water is diverted into a gravity-fed stainless steel storage tank, which is then circulated through the in-tank LED UV light every 15 minutes to re-chill and maintain freshness using a patented recirculating cold water pump system.

Available only in Michigan and Florida, the WL50 and WL30 water systems incorporate premium filtration and an integrated in-tank LED UV, making them ideal for high-traffic environments. In the Carolinas, Advanced Water offers the WL9 and WL7 to meet the needs of the consumers. These systems provide superior-tasting water and a faster cold water dispense rate than other products.

Advanced Water also offers integrated ice and water dispensers with a warranty to match. These ice and water combos dispense cold and hot water while producing and storing tulip-style or crescent-shaped ice to last the day. Its range of dispensers, the i14, i15, i16, and i30, boasts advanced hygiene features and relies on hands-free sensor technology for touchless dispensing.

In many workplaces nationwide, sparkling water systems are quickly gaining popularity. Solutions like Advanced Water's S4 Sparkling Water System dispense chilled still or sparkling water on demand. With its Bevi 2.0 Beverage System, consumers enjoy the versatility of creating deliciously refreshing flavored drinks, mixing up to 3 available flavors, and having the option to fortify drinks with caffeine, vitamins, and minerals.

Specializing in superior-quality, efficient, and customizable hydration solutions for commercial and residential clients, Advanced Water offers premium water, ice, and sparkling beverage systems across Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida.

About the Company:

Advanced Water is a premier provider of high-end hydration solutions serving Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. The company specializes in premium water coolers, sparkling and flavored water systems, and commercial ice machines. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Advanced Water delivers purified, great-tasting water through advanced filtration technology. Supported by expert technicians, Advanced Water brings affordable, efficient, and customizable hydration solutions to the market.

