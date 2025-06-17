Witness Nature’s Encore on the PostMigration Premier Safari – A Luxury Cross-Border Experience Through Kenya & Tanzania

logo

Witness Nature’s Encore on the Post-Migration Premier Safari – A Luxury Cross-Border Experience Through Kenya & Tanzania

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- African Adventure Specialists is thrilled to unveil its latest offering: the Post-Migration Premier Safari, a luxury 8-day/7-night journey across Kenya and Tanzania , culminating with an optional tropical escape to the powdery beaches of Zanzibar Timed perfectly just after the peak of the Great Migration, this curated itinerary is tailored for discerning travelers seeking the magic of East Africa with fewer crowds, greater wildlife encounters, and seamless cross-border exploration.Post-Migration Premier Safari HighlightsTour Name: Post-Migration Premier SafariDuration: 8 Days / 7 NightsDestinations: Nairobi, Masai Mara, Serengeti, Ngorongoro Crater, AmboseliHosted by: African Adventure SpecialistsTour Overview:Guests will witness nature’s encore – as the dust settles from the migration frenzy, predator-prey dynamics intensify and wildlife viewing peaks in serene, golden landscapes. Travelers will explore iconic reserves like the Masai Mara, Serengeti, Ngorongoro Crater, and Amboseli, with expert guides, luxurious lodges, and immersive cultural visits.Signature Experiences Include:• Game drives in the legendary Masai Mara and Serengeti• Full-day safari in the wildlife-rich Ngorongoro Crater• Panoramic views of elephants against Mount Kilimanjaro in Amboseli• Optional hot-air balloon safaris and Maasai cultural interactions• Elegant lodges and tented camps with world-class hospitalityInclusions:• Premium accommodations and all meals per itinerary• Expert English-speaking guides, park fees, and all transfers• Seamless cross-border travel coordination• Bottled water, game drives, and exclusive local experiencesTropical Extension: Zanzibar Beach EscapeFor those seeking rest and rejuvenation after their safari, African Adventure Specialists offers a 5-day Zanzibar add-on in November 2025. This extension includes luxury stays at some of Zanzibar’s most stunning resorts, including Zuri Zanzibar, Tulia, Melia, and the ultra-luxurious &Beyond Mnemba Island.Zanzibar Highlights:• Oceanfront suites and private villas• White sand beaches, turquoise waters, and vibrant marine life• Optional water sports, spa treatments, and cultural toursPackage Inclusions:• Airport transfers and luxurious accommodations• Meal plans as per hotel selection• Personalized leisure time on the island paradiseA Call to Travel Advisors & Explorers AlikeWhether you're a luxury traveler, wildlife photographer, or seasoned explorer, this is your chance to journey through the wild heart of Africa — with style, safety, and soul. Travel advisors are invited to contact African Adventure Specialists for special rates and DMC collaboration opportunities.About African Adventure SpecialistsWith over a decade of expertise, African Adventure Specialists offers tailored travel experiences to some of Africa's most stunning destinations. Committed to sustainable tourism, their tours emphasize wildlife conservation and cultural engagement, providing travelers with unforgettable, meaningful experiences.For more information or to book your next adventure in Rwanda, contact:About African Adventure Specialists:African Adventure Specialists is a premier, locally owned safari company offering luxury, tailor-made journeys across East Africa. From extraordinary wildlife encounters to breathtaking beach escapes, they specialize in creating personalized, unforgettable travel experiences. With offices in Nairobi, Arusha, and Kigali, their expert team ensures that each journey is meticulously planned for the ultimate adventure.The destinations include Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Zanzibar. The travel styles offered are Connoisseur Tours, Classic Tours, Adventure Tours, Cultural Safaris, Photography Tours, Scheduled/Series Tours, and Beach Extensions.Fully regulated by the Ministry of Tourism of Kenya and the Tanzania Tourism Authority, African Adventure Specialists holds membership with prestigious organizations, including Beach ExtensionsFor inquiries and bookings, please contact African Travel Specialists at:Head Office: Nairobi, KenyaBranch Offices: Arusha, Tanzania | Kigali, RwandaEmail: safaris@africanadventure.co.keWebsite: www.africanadventure.co.ke For More Information and Media Contact:Arnelle KendallArnelle Kendall International📞 Tel: +1 561 789 8286📧 Email: arnelle@arnellekendallinternational.comContact:African Adventure Specialistssafaris@africanadventure.co.ke

