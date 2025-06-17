MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT ANNOUNCES TWO ‘WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP’ NOMINEES

Erin Donovan Jamie Barrios

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partner Erin Donovan and Director of Administration Jamie Barrios have been recognized as "Women's Leadership Symposium & Awards 2025” nominees by the Los Angeles Business Journal.“We are proud of Erin and Jamie for receiving this recognition,” said Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie. “Their talent, commitment, and leadership are a tremendous asset to our firm and our clients.”Erin Donovan’s practice areas include general civil litigation, business litigation, insurance defense and probate litigation. She represents a diverse clientele, including churches and other religious institutions, insurance carriers, regional centers, corporations, universities, and other educational institutions, delivering strategic advocacy across a wide range of complex legal matters. She is also a published legal author, having co-authored an article in Los Angeles Lawyer on the strategic advantages of informal discovery in litigation. She was previously recognized as a 2024 “Leader of Influence” by Los Angeles Business Journal. She has served as the President of the Irish American Bar Association of Los Angeles since December 2023.Jamie Barrios is a member of the firm’s administrative team where she navigates complex organizational challenges while driving impactful change. Instrumental in the firm’s modernization, she collaborated closely with firm leadership to lead strategic initiatives to adopt cutting-edge technology, automate workflows, and implement secure, efficient systems. Her leadership has yielded measurable results, including over $1 million in operational cost savings through smart governance and streamlined processes. As a culture-builder, she has transformed workplace engagement by launching inclusive programs such as Women’s Day celebrations and leading efforts to expand employee benefits, including enhanced dependent healthcare, paternity leave, wellness initiatives, and remote work flexibility, reinforcing the firm’s investment in its people. Jamie recently earned the Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) credential from the Society for Human Resource Management.

