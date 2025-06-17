RLB Expands with New Minneapolis Office and Leadership Appointment of Jesse Zunke

Enhancing Client Service and Deepening Partnerships Across the Twin Cities Region

MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB), a global construction and property consultancy, has officially opened a new office in Minneapolis, Minnesota, expanding the firm’s footprint in the Upper Midwest. This move supports RLB’s strategic growth in key U.S. markets and its ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class service across a range of sectors.

Leading the new office is Jesse Zunke, a seasoned industry expert with more than 15 years of experience in construction and cost consultancy. Zunke has played a key role in advancing RLB’s operations across the West and Midwest, managing high-performing cost management teams and contributing to complex projects in aviation, higher education, municipal infrastructure, and sports facilities.

“We’re excited to announce Jesse Zunke as the lead of our new Minneapolis office,” said Kevin Mitchell, Executive Vice President and Director of Operations for the Central Region. “Jesse brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of delivering value across a wide range of sectors. His leadership will be instrumental as we expand RLB’s presence in the Twin Cities and continue to support our clients with the high-quality service they expect.”

Zunke’s leadership is grounded in collaboration, technical rigor, and a client-first mindset. He is known for guiding projects from concept to completion with a focus on efficiency, transparency, and precision. Leveraging Lean methodologies, critical path scheduling, and advanced quantification tools, Zunke helps clients navigate complex challenges and deliver consistent results.

“I am eager to build strong relationships within the Minneapolis–St. Paul community as the region continues to evolve and grow,” said Jesse Zunke. “It’s a privilege to establish RLB’s presence here, and I am committed to supporting the ongoing development across public and private sectors. My focus is on delivering the expertise and service our clients expect, while fostering lasting partnerships that benefit the community.”

The Minneapolis office strengthens RLB’s national platform and reflects the firm’s continued investment in regions where innovation, growth, and client partnerships are driving construction forward.

About Rider Levett Bucknall

With a network that covers the globe and a heritage spanning over two centuries, Rider Levett Bucknall is a leading independent organization in cost management and quantity surveying, project management, advisory services, and sustainability services. Rider Levett Bucknall’s North American practice has offices in over 28 cities across the North America, including Austin, Boston, Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Hilo, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Maui, Miami, Nashville, New York, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, Toronto, Tucson, Waimea, and Washington, D.C. With more than 3,600 employees worldwide, Rider Levett Bucknall brings unparalleled value and service to its prestigious group of clients, through its robust experience and high-level expertise. The firm enjoys a professional heritage that spans over 235 years, and it continues to be a global leader in the construction industry throughout the Americas, Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania.

For more information, visit www.rlb.com , and for the latest company news and construction cost trends, follow the firm on LinkedIn .

