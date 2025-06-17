Bahamasair Signs Landmark MOU and Interline Agreement with Emirates

Milestone agreement enhances visitor access and supports Bahamasair’s modernization.

Nassau, The Bahamas, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ministry of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation announces a major advancement in global airlift following the signing of a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Interline Agreement between Bahamasair and Emirates Airline. The signing took place in Delhi, India, marking a pivotal step toward strengthening The Bahamas’ connectivity to international source markets.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, describes the agreement as a bold move to expand The Bahamas’ presence in key global regions.

“This partnership with Emirates is a game-changer for The Bahamas,” says Minister Cooper. “It allows us to tap into a powerful global network across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and beyond, bringing more visitors to our shores, strengthening our airlift strategy, and elevating Bahamasair as a regional connector. The fact that Emirates is moving swiftly on implementation is a clear sign of confidence in The Bahamas as a destination and in the potential of this collaboration.”

The interline agreement creates a framework for travelers to book seamless, single-ticket journeys from any destination within Emirates’ network to The Bahamas via strategic gateway cities. In addition to passenger connectivity, Emirates commits to a range of technical and operational support for Bahamasair. This includes staff training opportunities, the adoption of best practice policies, joint marketing presentations to its global sales teams, and the exploration of Bahamasair’s potential inclusion in Emirates’ Skywards frequent flyer program. Discussions also include collaboration on cargo services through Miami, opening the door to increased commercial opportunities between India and The Bahamas.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airlines said: “We are pleased to establish an interline partnership with Bahamasair to expand our reach to new and exciting destinations and offer travel options for our customers planning journeys to the Caribbean nation. The interline partnership offers customers the convenience of connecting in Florida for travel onwards to points across the Islands of The Bahamas, while enjoying competitive fare pricing, the convenience of booking the entire journey on a single ticket and a generous baggage policy.

“This partnership also supports our agreement with The Bahamas’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote the Caribbean destination across our network.”

Tracy Cooper, Managing Director of Bahamasair, echoed the significance of the partnership, noting that the agreement positions the national carrier for long-term growth. “This partnership significantly elevates Bahamasair’s global profile and opens access to invaluable expertise and new markets. By aligning with one of the world’s most respected airlines, we strengthen our capabilities and lay the groundwork for sustained international growth.”

Minister Cooper was joined by a high-level delegation including Anthony Stuart, Senior Director for Emerging Markets at the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation; His Excellency Tony Joudi, Ambassador of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the United Arab Emirates; Inell Collie, Legal Counsel for Bahamasair; and representing Emirates Airlines, Anand Lakshminarayanan, Divisional Senior Vice President, Revenue Optimisation, Order Management, and Airline Partnerships, and Mr. Adnan Kazim, Deputy President & Chief Commercial Officer.

For the latest travel information and inspiration, visit www.bahamas.com.

About The Bahamas

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

