Business Modification Group Facilitates Sale of Maryland-Based Residential HVAC Company

Patrick Lange of Business Modification Group sells a Maryland HVAC firm with 500+ service agreements and $1.55M in revenue. The owner is retiring.

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange, founder of Business Modification Group (business brokers specializing in HVAC and plumbing), is proud to announce the successful sale of a well-established residential HVAC company located just south of Baltimore, Maryland.

With an asking price of $1.6 million, the company generated $1.55 million in revenue and $415,000 in cash flow. The sale reflects continued demand for profitable HVAC businesses with robust service models and recurring revenue streams.

“This business was a great fit for a buyer looking for long-term residential clients and steady profitability,” said Lange. “With over 500 maintenance agreements, 250 system changeouts completed in the last year, and a trusted name in the local market, it was no surprise we had strong interest.”

The full-time staff of six employees will remain in place, and the retiring owner has agreed to stay on temporarily to ensure a smooth transition.

“This business stood out because of its history, customer base, and strong operational foundation,” Lange added. “It’s another example of how HVAC businesses, when run properly, remain highly attractive to buyers even in competitive markets.”

About Business Modification Group

Business Modification Group continues to lead the market in HVAC business transactions, with nearly 50 active listings nationwide and a track record of successful closings. Lange’s industry knowledge and focused approach have made him the go-to broker for heating and air business owners looking to sell.

For more information, contact:

Patrick Lange

Business Modification Group

Phone: (850) 669-2498

Email: Patrick@businessmodificationgroup.com

BusinessModificationGroup.com





