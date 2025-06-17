PracticeLink Announces Inaugural First Practice Fund Scholarship Recipients, Celebrating Six Inspiring Medical Journeys

ST. LOUIS and HINTON, West Virginia, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PracticeLink, the nation’s most trusted physician recruitment resource and home of the leading online physician job board, is proud to announce the recipients of its inaugural First Practice Fund, a biannual scholarship program designed to provide financial support to future healthcare leaders.

Launched on National Doctors’ Day, the First Practice Fund received an overwhelming response in its debut year, with hundreds of applicants sharing their powerful personal stories and professional aspirations.

After careful evaluation, six extraordinary individuals have been selected to receive a $2,500 scholarship, one from each of the program’s six focus categories, which included Internal Medicine, Hospital-based Medicine, Primary Care, Rural Medicine, Medical Students and Advanced Practice Providers.

Spring 2025 First Practice Fund Recipients:

Bryan Bui, DO

Alejandro Nieto Dominguez, MD

Sarah Eichinger, DO

Margaret Giggey

Dilpreet Singh, MD

Jill Wenger, PA

Among the recipients is Dr. Sarah Eichinger, who chose to divide her residency training between two hospitals to better serve underserved communities and Jill Wenger, PA, who left behind a successful career as a massage therapist to pursue her calling in neurodegenerative care, driven by a desire to better support patients living with these challenging conditions.

Recipients also include Dr. Bryan Bui, whose commitment to diversity and equity has been a cornerstone of his medical training. “The First-Practice Fund Scholarship speaks directly to my experiences and aspirations,” said Dr. Bui. “Financial support has always been a limiting factor in my education. My father, an immigrant refugee from the Vietnam War, worked as a low-wage laborer and could offer little financial assistance. With this support, I will strive to serve those who need it most, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, has access to compassionate and equitable care.”

