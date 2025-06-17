Compass Health announces 2025 board of directors, bringing together accomplished leaders from regional, industry and nonprofit sectors

EVERETT, Wash., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Compass Health unveiled its 2025 board of directors, welcoming new members with expertise ranging from art therapy and healthcare marketing to strategic operations and refugee outreach, while tenured directors and advocates for the nonprofit community behavioral health agency advance to leadership roles.

The 2025 board includes Macaulay Ivory as board chair, Hillary Preston as vice chair, Mena Peebles as secretary, and Alex de Soto as treasurer. The behavioral healthcare leader also welcomed four new members to the board: Carrie Blair, Mary Toews, Monique Liard, and Van Dinh-Kuno.

Ivory, who has served on the board since 2021, assumes the role of board chair after previously serving as vice chair. He is an associate attorney at Davis Wright Tremaine, where he focuses on complex commercial litigation.

“In my time on the Compass Health board, I’ve been incredibly impressed by the organization’s ability to drive innovation in order to better serve clients,” said Ivory. “As board chair, I look forward to building on that momentum – ensuring we remain centered on our vision of creating communities where everyone receives equitable support to heal and thrive. It’s a privilege to help guide an organization with such a meaningful purpose.”

Ivory succeeds immediate past chair Alex de Soto, a partner and search practice leader at CFO Selections, who led Compass Health through critical progress on funding and construction for the Marc Healing Center, Phase II of the organization’s three-phase Broadway Campus Redevelopment. De Soto, a board member since 2012, will continue serving as treasurer.

“Alex has set a strong example as board chair, and I have no doubt that Macaulay will carry that leadership forward with integrity and vision,” said Tom Sebastian, CEO of Compass Health. “Both are seasoned, respected professionals with a deep commitment to mental health. Add in their strategic insight, and you’ve got exactly the kind of leadership our board needs.”

Joining Ivory in new leadership roles are Hillary Preston as vice chair and Mena Peebles as secretary. Preston, who joined the Compass Health board in 2022, serves as associate general counsel at Cambia Health Solutions. Peebles, regional director of operations at Mercy Housing, steps into the secretary role with a background in affordable housing and medical support services.

“It’s been such a rewarding experience getting involved with Compass Health, and I’m excited to expand my role on the board,” said Preston. “The organization continues to inspire me with its unwavering commitment to showing up for those who need it most, and I'm grateful to be a part of that effort.”

The board also added four new members in 2025:

Carrie Blair, chief marketing officer at Matrx Pharmacy, brings extensive expertise in pharmaceutical services for residential and healthcare facilities, and in partnering with behavioral health providers, including Compass Health, to holistically support client needs.

Mary Toews, executive director at Mari’s Place for the Arts, was drawn to Compass Health because of her passion for the arts and the role creative expression plays in supporting mental health.

Monique Liard, administrative and financial officer at the Port of Everett, brings valuable financial and operational insight, with an emphasis on policy guidance to support strategic growth.

Van Dinh-Kuno, executive director at Refugee & Immigrant Services Northwest, has collaborated with Compass Health for years to connect community members to behavioral health services, and now looks forward to deepening that partnership through board service.

Additional board members include Cynthia Weaver, member since 2022 and Beneficial State Bank vice president and relationship manager, and Laura Padley, member since 2023 and global development manager and AI expert at Microsoft.

“This year, Compass Health introduced a bold new vision, mission, and values – and our board of directors will be instrumental in bringing those to life,” added Sebastian. “I have full confidence that this board’s combined expertise, passion, and leadership will successfully guide us through the next phase of growth and impact.”

The full list of board members can be found on the Compass Health leadership page.

About Compass Health:

Compass Health is Northwest Washington’s behavioral healthcare leader. A community-based healthcare agency, Compass Health integrates behavioral health and medical care services to form a key section of the community safety net and serve clients and others in need of care and support. From comprehensive mental health treatment to crisis prevention and intervention, supportive housing, children’s services, community education and much more, the non-profit organization serves people of all ages throughout Snohomish, Skagit, Island, San Juan, and Whatcom counties.

Media Contacts:

Annie Alley

Firmani + Associates Inc.

Compasshealth@firmani.com

(206) 466-2713

Jaki Brophy

Compass Health

Jaki.brophy@compassh.org

(425) 349-8374

