PodcastOne (PODC) Renews Existing Exclusive Rights and Distribution Agreement with A+E Networks, Partnership Launched in 2017

Podcasts Renewed Are Cold Case Files, I Survived, American Justice, City Confidential and Ancient Aliens

Total Combined Downloads Across All Five Podcasts Tops 160 Million

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC ), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today that it has extended its agreement with A+E Networks for the exclusive sales and distribution rights to five popular true crime podcasts; Cold Case Files, I Survived, American Justice, City Confidential and Ancient Aliens.

Through PodcastOne’s PodcastOne Pro division, the company is able to transform podcast ideas into thriving on-air productions. PodcastOne Pro’s ability to market and promote podcasts across PodcastOne’s existing network programming gives built-in tools for key growth within the medium. With support from PodcastOne, traditional linear television productions can be adapted into full-fledged standalone podcast episodes to complement television broadcasts and become a vital tool for content and audience awareness.

“Whether it is a limited series or a weekly production, we provide premiere podcasting services for companies and networks who have been hesitant or lack the internal resources to adapt existing programming into a podcast. By leveraging our strong infrastructure and expert technology within the medium, we can offer tailored services to bridge the gap between television and the world’s fastest growing media platform, podcasting,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

Since launching the relationship with A+E in 2017 with one podcast, PodcastOne has grown the roster of partnered shows to five, for 160 million combined downloads. Each podcast augments A+E Networks’ linear broadcasts of the origin television shows.

Show descriptions:

Cold Case Files

Based on the iconic, Emmy-nominated series on A&E, this show explores some of the most difficult-to-solve murders, which stymied investigators and went cold, sometimes for decades. In fact, one-third of all murders in America remain open. But thanks to dogged investigators and breakthroughs in forensic technology, these cases become part of the rare 1% of cold cases that are ever solved. Cold Case Files is hosted by Paula Barros.

I Survived

What is it like to face death and make it out alive? Based on the groundbreaking A&E television series, I Survived documents harrowing stories of human endurance. In their own words, survivors recall how they overcame unbelievable circumstances that changed their lives forever.

American Justice

A look at groundbreaking criminal cases, presenting viewers with an inside look at the case through the eyes of those directly involved, ranging from law enforcement officers to the victims.

City Confidential

City Confidential features real life stories in a wide variety of American cities. While many of these stories deal with murder, some also deal with attempted murder, and public officials caught in compromising situations, among other things. The cities featured vary widely in size, from the smallest village to the largest urban areas.

Ancient Aliens

Taken from the television show of the same name, The History Channel's Ancient Aliens explores the controversial theory that extraterrestrials have visited Earth for millions of years. From the age of the dinosaurs to ancient Egypt, from early cave drawings to continued mass sightings in the US, each episode in this hit series gives historic depth to the questions, speculations, provocative controversies, first-hand accounts and grounded theories surrounding this age-old debate.

“PodcastOne is proud of our decade long relationship with A+E Networks and that we’ve been able to grow one podcast, Cold Case Files which is now celebrating its 8th year in production, into a partnership that now includes five podcasts across the networks’ top programming. Our listeners and advertising partners know that A+E’s podcasts are trusted, top notch entertainment and we’re looking forward to many years of having these podcasts on our network,” said Gray.

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime, sports and society and culture and includes shows such as The Jordan Harbinger Show, Karma and Chaos, The Adam Carolla Show, Stassi, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, Gals on the Go, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Pop Apologists and Varnamtown. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC) is a leading podcast platform that provides creators and advertisers with a comprehensive 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution. PodcastOne has surpassed 3.9 billion total downloads with a community of 200 top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, A&E's Cold Case Files, and Varnamtown. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion monthly impressions across all channels, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and iHeartRadio. PodcastOne is also the parent company of PodcastOne Pro which offers fully customizable production packages for brands, professionals, or hobbyists. For more information, visit www.podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and X at @podcastone.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “would,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: LiveOne’s reliance on its largest OEM customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; LiveOne’s and PodcastOne’s ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, distribution or other transaction, the timing of the consummation of any such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to the consummation of any such event would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the consummation of any proposed financing, acquisition, merger, special dividend, distribution or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; PodcastOne’s ability to continue as a going concern; PodcastOne’s ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its listeners; PodcastOne identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; LiveOne’s intent to repurchase shares of its and/or PodcastOne’s common stock from time to time under LiveOne’s announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; LiveOne’s ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; PodcastOne successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management’s relationships with industry stakeholders; LiveOne’s ability to extend and/or refinance its indebtedness and/or repay its indebtedness when due; uncertain and unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings and/or PodcastOne’s and/or LiveOne’s ability to pay any amounts due in connection with any such legal proceedings; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of PodcastOne, LiveOne and/or LiveOne’s other subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in PodcastOne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 1, 2024, PodcastOne’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 14, 2025, and in PodcastOne’s other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and PodcastOne disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. PodcastOne intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

