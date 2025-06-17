APT Miner announces a full upgrade: clean energy + AI intelligent scheduling, opening a new era of green cloud mining

The Future of Mining: APT Miner's Eco-Friendly Approach

Warrington, UK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against the backdrop of the global energy structure transformation and the parallel development of digital assets, the cloud mining industry has also ushered in a new transformation node. As a pioneer in cloud mining since 2018, APT Miner today officially announced the launch of its new green cloud mining platform, integrating clean energy and artificial intelligence scheduling systems to truly implement "efficiency, environmental protection, and sustainability."



This upgrade not only demonstrates APT Miner’s continued investment in technology, but also reflects its vision of striking a balance between social responsibility and user experience.

Clean Energy Mining: Reject Carbon Burden and Change from the Source

In traditional cognition, cryptocurrency mining is almost synonymous with "high energy consumption and high carbon emissions”. However, APT Miner is overturning this prejudice with its actions.

To date, APT Miner has fully switched all mining farms around the world - covering more than 100 data center nodes - to solar, wind and other renewable energy sources. All the electricity required for the operation of mining machines comes from green power sources. This not only significantly reduces carbon emissions, but also sets a new benchmark for environmentally friendly operations for the entire industry.

In short: every gain you make no longer comes at a cost to the environment.

AI Intelligent Scheduling: Making Efficiency a Standard Configuration

In addition to the radical innovation of energy, APT Miner also integrates artificial intelligence into mining machine scheduling and energy efficiency management.

The platform uses a self-developed AI system to monitor and dynamically allocate computing resources in real time, and automatically optimize the distribution of mining tasks based on energy utilization and network busyness. This "intelligent scheduling" not only improves overall efficiency, but also significantly reduces energy waste and system idleness.

All this means two things to users: more stable operation and higher revenue efficiency.

Key highlights at a glance

Features Advantages Full green energy support No fossil fuel dependence, carbon footprint significantly reduced AI Intelligent Scheduling System Dynamic load balancing to achieve all-weather high-efficiency mining Automatic daily income All income is settled daily and distributed directly to the user's wallet No technical operation required No equipment or setup required, so even beginners can easily participate Low threshold, high transparency Contract plans start from $100 with no hidden fees

In addition, all contract income on the platform is automatically distributed daily, allowing users to withdraw, reinvest or transfer assets at any time without waiting or manual operation.

Industry voice: This is the "green turn" of blockchain

A blockchain analyst said recently about APT Miner's green transformation:

“APT Miner not only implements its environmental commitments with practical actions, but also uses AI technology to push the mining industry into the intelligent era. This is exactly the breakthrough the market needs right now - no longer just talking about profitability, but also focusing on sustainability.”

As the concept of ESG investment continues to deepen around the world, APT Miner's approach has undoubtedly attracted attention, and it also shows that cloud mining platforms are not incapable of balancing profits and environmental responsibilities.

How to start your "ecological mining" journey?

Go to the official website: https://aptmining.com/ to register a free account

to register a free account Choose the green mining plan that suits you, starting with just $100

Start the contract, AI will automatically match the optimal computing power node

Daily income is automatically settled and distributed to your cryptocurrency wallet

Invite friends to join, you can open the referral reward and get extra income

The entire process does not require the purchase of mining machines, installation of software, or network configuration, truly enabling the experience of "mining while lying down."

About APT Miner

APT Miner was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in the United States. It is committed to building a world-leading cloud mining service platform through green energy and AI technology.

The company takes "decentralized sustainable profitability" as its core concept and serves users in more than 180 countries and regions around the world. The platform supports mining of multiple mainstream currencies such as BTC, XRP, DOGE, etc., emphasizes environmental protection, high efficiency and technology-driven, and is actively leading the new generation of cloud mining standards.

APT Miner is reshaping the way digital assets are acquired with a cleaner and smarter path.

For more details, please visit the platform official website: https://aptmining.com/

Platform official email: info@aptminer.com



