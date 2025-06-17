Beyond Cleanings: How Saliva Testing Is Revolutionizing Dental Health at Dental Healing Arts in the Palm Beaches

Dental Healing Arts Round Logo Dr. Ilona Fotek of the Palm Beaches

Innovative Microbiome and DNA Testing Advances Integrative Dental Care at Dental Healing Arts

Let your smile define you,” says Dr. Ilona Fotek. “But let your health guide the way” — Ilona Fotek, DMD, MS, NMD, IBDM

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovative Microbiome and DNA Testing Advances Integrative Dental Care at Dental Healing Arts Beyond Cleanings: How Saliva Testing Is Revolutionizing Dental Health at Dental Healing ArtsAt Dental Healing Arts, Dr. Ilona Fotek, DMD, MS, NMD, IBDM, and Dr. Paul Fotek are taking dentistry far beyond the surface—combining precision diagnostics, salivary testing, and integrative care to uncover and treat the root causes of disease. Their innovative approach is reshaping oral health by addressing microbial imbalances that are now known to impact not only the mouth—but the entire body.At the forefront of their protocols is the Bristle test, a non-invasive in-office saliva test that uses advanced DNA sequencing to assess the oral microbiome. This allows for the detection of harmful bacteria linked to periodontal disease, decay, and halitosis—but also to chronic inflammatory diseases including heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and even cognitive decline.“Testing is not just about fresher breath—it’s about prevention,” says Dr. Ilona Fotek. “With tools like Bristle and OralDNA, we can identify harmful bacteria before symptoms even begin, and create a personalized plan to stop disease in its tracks.”A New Era of Specificity and PreventionFor years, periodontal treatment largely relied on mechanical therapies such as scaling and root planning. But as Jonathan Evans, RDH, put it:“We scaled, we cleaned, we hoped for the best. Oral DNA testing changed that—it brought specificity, clarity, and purpose to our protocols.”Dental Healing Arts incorporates Oral DNA testing in-office to pinpoint the exact bacteria responsible for disease and tailor treatments accordingly. In addition, microscopic evaluation of live saliva samples reveals real-time bacterial activity, offering immediate insights and enhanced patient engagement.This approach isn’t just theoretical—it’s backed by emerging science. A 2023 Journal of Translational Medicine study found that people with severe periodontitis were 2.5 times more likely to suffer strokes than those without. Another case-control study showed that nonsurgical periodontal therapy significantly decreased the severity of rheumatoid arthritis.“Conventional dental exams tell us what has already happened,” says Dr. Ilona Fotek. “But salivary diagnostics tell us what is happening now, at the microbial level. That’s what makes prevention possible.”Integrative and Personalized ProtocolsDental Healing Arts goes beyond testing with personalized protocols that include:• Ozone and laser therapies• Targeted antimicrobial rinses• Supplementation and home-care instruction• Recommendations for oral and intestinal probiotics to support a balanced microbiome“We’re not just treating teeth—we’re supporting the body’s immune function and microbial ecology,” says Dr. Paul Fotek. “This is dentistry that sees the mouth as the gateway to systemic health.”The Future of Dentistry Is HereAs more dental professionals embrace microbiome-based care, practices like Dental Healing Arts are leading the way. From early detection of carcinogenic bacteria to managing complex inflammatory conditions, salivary testing is becoming essential in proactive healthcare.About Dental Healing ArtsLocated in Jupiter, Florida, Dental Healing Arts is a leading biological dental practice founded by Dr. Ilona Fotek. Specializing in holistic and integrative dentistry, the practice offers patients a comprehensive approach to oral health, combining the latest advances in aesthetic and restorative dentistry with biocompatible materials and treatments. Dr. Fotek and her team are dedicated to providing exceptional care that prioritizes beauty, wellness, and overall health.For more information about Dr. Fotek or Dental Healing Arts, please visit www.dentalhealingarts.com : Call 561 316,2598Media Contact: Arnelle Kendall: Email: arnelle@arnellekendallinternational.com

