BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - VERV), Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - SAGE), Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq - CTLP), Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American - SOAR)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - VERV)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Verve will be acquired by Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”) (NYSE - LLY). Lilly will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Verve for a purchase price of $10.50 per share in cash (an aggregate of approximately $1.0 billion) payable at closing, plus one non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) per share that entitles the holder to receive up to an additional $3.00 per share, for a total potential consideration of up to $13.50 per share in cash without interest (an aggregate of up to approximately $1.3 billion). The investigation concerns whether the Verve Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - SAGE)

Under the terms of the agreement, Sage will be acquired by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq - SUPN). Supernus will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Sage for a purchase price of $8.50 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $561 million), payable at closing, plus one non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) collectively worth up to $3.50 per share in cash (or an aggregate of approximately $234 million), for total possible consideration of $12.00 per share in cash (or an aggregate of up to approximately $795 million). The investigation concerns whether the Sage Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq - CTLP)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Cantaloupe will be acquired by 365 Retail Markets, LLC (“365”) for $11.20 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Cantaloupe Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American - SOAR)

Under the terms of the agreement, Volato Group will merge with M2i Global, Inc. (“M2i Global”) (OTC - MTWO). M2i Global will receive common shares of Volato Group stock such that M2i Global will own approximately 90% of the total shares of common stock of Volato. The investigation concerns whether the Volato Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

