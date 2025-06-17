Top California Lender, LLC Closes $5.3 Million Loan for Mixed-Use Development

BOISE, Idaho, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top California Lender, a private lender specializing in commercial real estate lending, is proud to announce the successful closing of a $5.3 million loan to finance the acquisition of a mixed-use development in Boise, Idaho. This transaction highlights the company’s commitment to supporting innovative projects in emerging markets across the United States.

The loan, structured as a 12-month bridge term with an interest rate of 9.5% and interest-only payments, supports the purchase of a 25,000-square-foot property featuring retail spaces and residential units in Boise’s thriving downtown area. The borrower, a local real estate group with a proven track record, plans to renovate the property to enhance its appeal to tenants, capitalizing on the city’s growing population and economic momentum. The loan includes no prepayment penalty, offering flexibility to adapt to market conditions.

“This closing reflects our ability to provide fast, tailored financing for strategic investments in up-and-coming markets,” said Jerry Dean, CEO of Top California Lender, LLC. “We are thrilled to partner with this experienced team to unlock the potential of this Boise property and contribute to the area’s revitalization.”

The deal underscores the increasing demand for acquisition financing in the Mountain West, where Boise’s economic growth continues to attract investors. Top California Lender’s efficient process, targeting closings within 30 days of approval, enabled the swift execution of this transaction, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted lender in the commercial real estate sector.

For more information about Top California Lender’s loan programs, including Rehab/Renovation Loans, Construction Loans, Bridge Loans, Commercial Acquisition Loans, and Change of Use Loans, visit www.topcalifornialender.com or contact info@topcalifornialender.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.