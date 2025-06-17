Freight Trucking Market Grow USD 2,732 billion to USD 4,457.4 billion (2022 to 2031) says Allied Market Research

Freight Trucking Industry

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in use of telematics in automotive sector, expansion of the e-commerce industry, and surge in urbanization have boosted the growth of the global freight trucking market . The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in flight cancellation, implementation of quarantine measures, and trave bans, which disrupted the supply chain.As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global freight trucking market size generated $2,732 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $4,457.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7497 Asia-Pacific leads global freight trucking in 2021, driven by rapid expansion of e-commerce, increased urbanization, and strategic government investments in logistics infrastructure. The region's dynamic growth is bolstered by rising demand across emerging economies, with China at the forefront, owing to its expansive manufacturing and consumer base.🛢️ 𝐓𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡Tank truck utilizes cylinder-shaped containers for the movement of oil or diesel fuel. These trucks can carry between 10,000-45,000 liters of fuel from refineries or storage facilities to the pumps at a gas station. In addition, tank trucks can also carry other types of processed oil such as jet fuels for airport. Moreover, in tank trucks, the fuel is separated into many components, therefore it can carry different types of fuel to a service station in a single trip. Furthermore, few companies are awarding contracts to truck body manufacturing companies to provide truck body and parts which can be used for the bulk mail delivery, fuels the growth of the segment. For instance, in October 2021, U.S. Postal Service (USPS) awarded a $53 million contract to Utilimaster for 447 Utilimaster truck bodies to be used for bulk mail delivery. This contract is in addition to the previous USD 214 million multi-year contract for more than 2,000 vehicles, which was completed during the third quarter of 2019.📦 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧🚛 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤: 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡Among truck types, the 𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟖%, fueled by the growing need for cold-chain logistics in pharmaceuticals, perishable food delivery, and temperature-sensitive goods. Despite this rapid growth , the 𝐝𝐫𝐲 𝐯𝐚𝐧 & 𝐛𝐨𝐱 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, accounting for 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐨𝐧𝐞-𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐝 of the global share, underlining its widespread application across retail and general cargo transport.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7497 📦 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐨 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: 𝐓𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞-𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐆𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐦The 𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞-𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 is set to experience the 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟒%, thanks to rising demand for efficient cold storage logistics across food and healthcare industries.However, 𝐝𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐤 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, capturing over 𝐭𝐰𝐨-𝐟𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, driven by the continued transportation of non-perishable goods like grains, ores, and construction materials.🛍️ 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬: 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 is poised to lead freight trucking demand, projected to register a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟓% over the forecast period.With online shopping trends on the rise, last-mile delivery and agile freight solutions are in high demand. Nevertheless, the ‘others’ segment, including industrial and utility sectors, held the 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, reflecting ongoing reliance on freight transport for traditional industries.🌍 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭Geographically, 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, commanding 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐰𝐨-𝐟𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐡𝐬 of the global freight trucking market.This dominance is attributed to booming e-commerce , expanding manufacturing bases, and large-scale government investments in logistics infrastructure.Looking ahead, the region is expected to maintain its leadership, registering the 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟑% during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A07132 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬𝐀.𝐏. 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 - 𝐌𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐤, 𝐃𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐆, 𝐍𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬, 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐅𝐞𝐝𝐄𝐱 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐉.𝐁. 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐗𝐏𝐎 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐄𝐕𝐀 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐀𝐆, 𝐊𝐧𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭-𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐘𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐎𝐥𝐝 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

