Hyaluronic Acid Serums Market 2025 Trends: Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031, Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hyaluronic acid serums market garnered $239.6 million in 2021 and is estimated to generate $399.5 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report extensively analyzes changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14829 The research provides detailed segmentation of the global hyaluronic acid serums based on Type, Molecular Weight, Gender, Distribution Channelโ€ฏand Region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on type, the facial care segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around two-third of the hyaluronic acid serums market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hair care segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.Based on molecular weight, the low molecular segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than 45% of the global hyaluronic acid serums market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period.However, the high molecular segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14829 Based on gender, the women segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the hyaluronic acid serums market. It is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the man segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.Based on the distribution channel, the specialty store segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global hyaluronic acid serums market. It is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online sales channel segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global hyaluronic acid serums market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.Leading market players of the global hyaluronic acid serums market analyzed in the research include Anika Therapeutics, Inc.Biocrown Biotechnology Co.DIME Beauty CoDr. Dennis GrossDrunk Elephant (Shiseido)First Aid Beauty (P&G)GlossierHyalogicLa Roche-PosayMaruha Nichiro, Inc.Paula's ChoicePeach & LilySalix PharmaceuticalsSeason Cosmetics Co.Seikagaku CorporationSkinCeuticalsSkinMedica (Allergan)Smith & Nephew PlcThe OrdinaryVichy๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฐ- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/3aba9a384d3eae4fab85a392e21574d3 Key Market FindingsBy type, the facial care segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the Hyaluronic Acid Serums Market Forecast period.By molecular weight, the lower molecular weight segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.By gender, the women segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period.By region, Europe dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ ๐†๐จ๐จ๐๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒAdventure Tourism Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adventure-tourism-market Electric Blanket Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-blanket-market-A10634

