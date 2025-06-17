VNBTC Pioneers A New Era in Crypto Cloud Mining, Making Crypto Mining Globally Accessible

London, UK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VNBTC introduces a new era of crypto cloud mining at a critical time of uncertainty and tensions created by the Israeli-Iranian war. Speculatively, there could be an impending financial crisis bigger than that experienced in 2008.





Smart money and institutional investors, including Michael Saylor’s Strategy and Metaplanet, seem to be accumulating Bitcoin aggressively. A recent report indicated that Metaplanet increased its Bitcoin holdings through a $117 million worth of Bitcoin purchase. This purchase pushed the firm’s holdings past Coinbase’s Bitcoin reserve. All indications are showing that now is the right time to onboard the crypto investment train as it goes mainstream. As it is with any venture, the early birds reap the most benefits.

VNBTC’s Bitcoin and Dogecoin cloud mining platform could have come at a more appropriate time. The profitability of Bitcoin mining is only expected to grow. If you’re wondering whether Bitcoin mining is still profitable in 2025, VNBTC is the clear answer. As a Dogecoin and Bitcoin mining company, VNBTC owns over 250 mining farms across the globe, run by green energy. Even better, the company has made it possible for anyone to earn mining rewards.

VNBTC: A Dogecoin & Bitcoin Mining Goldmine

VNBTC was launched in 2019 and has been serving millions of investors that discovered the platform within the few months of its launch. However, as the demand for crypto investment reached its peak in 2025, VNBTC’s user base exploded. For the first time, over 12 million people were discovering that you could benefit from Bitcoin mining without setting up hardware or having the required expertise.

VNBTC, through cloud mining contracts, allows users to remotely rent hash power. Using AI, the cloud mining process is optimized and automated such that investors don't need to do anything more past funding a mining contract. The platform’s earning model allows users to earn a daily share of the mining rewards. Currently, the daily earnings range from about $6 to $23,000 depending on the contract and mining duration.

Notably, VNBTC ensures investor protection through carefully designed security measures and operating within legal guidelines. Also, the team behind VNBTC provides frequent updates ensuring its users get maximum benefits from the crypto investment space.

Boost Passive Income with USDT Payments

VNBTC's popularity has been boosted by two programs that boost its users' wallets: a bounty program and an affiliate program.

“I have made a handsome amount and received payment in USDT by making short posts on Twitter and Facebook about the profits VNBTC offers. The bounty program is easy money for me,” said a VNBTC enthusiast.

Whether you invite friends and family through referral or share with a large audience about VNBTC, the income is impressive. Even better, the referral system is two-tiered: you earn from those you refer and from those referred by your referrals.

In Short…

A strategy that has helped billions of investors make substantial profits in the crypto investment space is following smart money moves. Today, smart money is moving toward accumulating Bitcoins. The best way to do that is through Bitcoin mining. Even better, VNBTC helps users earn Bitcoin effortlessly through its cloud mining contracts.

You can start earning for free through the $79 signing-up bonus. Visit: https://vnbtc.com/home



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

