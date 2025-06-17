$PUMPIT Memecoin Relaunches to Honor Bogdanoff Legacy

$PUMPIT is a comeback story for most iconic meme legends Igor & Grichka Bogdanoff who helped shape Web3 culture

Paris, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The legendary spirit of crypto meme culture is back on the blockchain with the official relaunch of $PUMPIT, the only memecoin backed by the Bogdanoff family and inspired by the enduring legacy of Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff. Soon to be live on the Solana network, the revamped $PUMPIT token represents a new era of narrative-led memecoins.

Wenceslas Bogdanoff, son of the late Igor Bogdanoff, has recently endorsed the $PUMPIT memecoin as a heartfelt observer of the project.

Having earned the direct backing of the Bogdanoff family, the $PUMPIT relaunch introduces a new chapter, one that reclaims the token from bad actors who previously infiltrated the project, and delivers a defiant message to bots and snipers. To ensure fairness in the relaunch, previous investors will also be able to claim their holdings with the new $PUMPIT token. The team has taken a snapshot of tokenholders, in order to reclaim, simply send the team your wallet address for verification and your tokens will be sent to you on a 1:1 basis within 24 hours.

Known globally for their eccentric genius and unmistakable charisma, the Bogdanoff twins were not only French television icons and scientific thinkers but unexpected heroes in the world of crypto. Through a viral wave of memes and videos they became immortalized as cosmic figures, orchestrators of the now-iconic crypto chants: “Pump it!” and “Dump it!”

“My father and uncle’s legacy will go down in crypto history,” said Wenceslas Bogdanoff, speaking publicly in support of the project. “The relaunch further demonstrates that the Bogdanoff legacy cannot be diluted or derailed.”

While memecoins continue to dominate trading volume and community participation across Web3, few can claim the cultural weight of the Bogdanoff name. Embedded in every chart-pumping Telegram GIF, every nostalgic crypto forum thread, and every early trading lore, the twins are foundational to the mythology of the industry.

By relaunching on Solana, $PUMPIT aligns itself with the fastest-growing memecoin ecosystem, where speed, scale, and social capital combine to create lightning-fast viral growth befitting the $PUMPIT brand.

About $PUMPIT

$PUMPIT is a pioneering memecoin rooted in the Solana ecosystem. Bridging crypto culture and mainstream media, the project stands out through strategic partnerships (to be officially announced following launch), most notably with a focus on high-quality memcoins worthy of the “Pump it” phone call. By combining nostalgic meme heritage with professional execution and authentic community engagement, $PUMPIT is redefining the long-term potential of memecoins in Web3.



For more information about $PUMPIT, please visit www.bogdanoff.io



Media contact: pumpit@transformgroup.com



Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

pumpit (at) transformgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.