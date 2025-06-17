Timescale Becomes TigerData, Defining a New Standard as the Fastest PostgreSQL Platform for Modern Applications

Founders

Trusted by more than 2,000 customers and developers running 3 million active databases worldwide.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TigerData, formerly known as Timescale, today announced its new name to reflect the company’s evolution into the fastest PostgreSQL platform for modern workloads.

Built for an era where transactional, analytical, and agentic workloads converge, TigerData gives developers the ability to move fast without compromise. Speed, flexibility, and simplicity—delivered together, on a foundation they already trust: PostgreSQL.

With more than 2,000 customers across 25 countries, over 3 million active databases, and mid 8-digit ARR (>100% growth year over year)—TigerData powers mission-critical infrastructure around the globe.

“Modern applications don’t fit neatly into traditional database categories. They capture vast streams of data, power real-time analytics, and increasingly rely on intelligent agents that reason and act. These workloads—transactional, analytic, and agentic—require a new kind of operational database,” said Ajay Kulkarni, Co-founder and CEO. “That’s exactly what we’ve built at TigerData: a system that delivers speed without sacrifice.”

Learn more in the founders’ letter from Ajay Kulkarni and Mike Freedman.

PostgreSQL has become the default operational database—but modern applications demand more: faster queries, fresher insights, and systems that can adapt in real time. TigerData has evolved PostgreSQL—without forking it—to meet these needs and power today’s most demanding workloads.

We began by extending PostgreSQL through open source, with TimescaleDB enabling high-ingest, time-series and real-time analytical applications. That work laid the foundation for a fully cloud-native PostgreSQL platform—Tiger Cloud—featuring horizontally scalable reads, compression at 100+ petabyte scale, hot/cold data tiering, and deep observability.

Today, TigerData powers production environments with Hypertables for automatic time-based partitioning, Continuous Aggregates for always-fresh materialized views, and Hypercore—a hybrid row-columnar engine built for high-speed, customer-facing analytics.

And the platform is agent-ready: with low-latency vector search (Streaming DiskANN and HNSW), SQL-native embedding pipelines with freshness guarantees, and structured memory, retrieval, and reasoning.

These aren’t experimental features. They’re running in production at global scale—today.

Trusted in Production Across Industries Worldwide

From AI infrastructure to real-time dashboards, developers around the world count on TigerData for their most demanding, real-time workloads.

Lucid Motors uses TigerData for real-time telemetry and autonomous driving analytics. Hugging Face and Mistral depend on it for production-grade AI agents. The Financial Times and Barclays run time-sensitive analytics and semantic search. And leaders in industrial IoT like the European Space Agency and Schneider Electric use TigerData for large-scale operational monitoring.

Developers who once turned to TigerData only for time-series are now using it to also power AI infrastructure, real-time analytics, and streaming vector search—at global scale.

TigerData continues to push the boundaries of PostgreSQL to support the next wave of intelligent, real-time applications and agents.

A high-performance storage engine is underway, featuring compute-local caching, disaggregated replicas, and zero-copy branching—designed for the most demanding ingest, retrieval, and replay workloads.



About TigerData

TigerData is the fastest PostgreSQL platform for real-time, analytical, and agentic applications. Formerly known as Timescale, the company supports more than 2,000 customers in 25+ countries and operates over 3 million active databases. Backed by $180 million from top-tier investors, TigerData is building the new standard for data infrastructure—one built on PostgreSQL, designed for the future.

Learn more and explore what’s next at www.tigerdata.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.