Green Stop Wellness Warns Senate Bill 3 Will Harm Small Businesses, Cannabis Access for Texans in Need

Green Stop Wellness is recognized as one of Houston’s best cannabis dispensaries.

We believe that every Texan deserves access to safe and effective treatment options” — Oliver Green, owner of Green Stop Wellness

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Stop Wellness , a leading Houston-based dispensary and advocate for holistic healing and wellness in Texas, is deeply concerned about the recent passage of Senate Bill 3, which aims to ban the legal sales of consumable cannabis products that contain any amount of THC across the state. This legislation poses a significant threat not only to Green Stop Wellness and other legitimate cannabis businesses but also to the quality of life of countless Texans who rely on cannabis for therapeutic purposes.VIDEO LINK: Green Stop Wellness’ Message to Texas Governor Greg Abbott As a trusted provider of premium cannabis-based wellness solutions, Green Stop Wellness has dedicated itself to helping individuals, including veterans and those seeking natural alternatives to harmful opioids and pharmaceuticals. Many of their clients have found relief from chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia and other health issues through their products. Green Stop Wellness believes this bill undermines people’s right to access natural healing options that have proven effective for so many.The impact of this legislation will extend far beyond the doors of Green Stop Wellness. The cannabis industry in Texas has created thousands of jobs, contributed $350M in taxes, and provided income stability for families. By restricting legal sales, the legislation not only risks the jobs of Green Stop Wellness employees and other industry professionals, but also the economic growth that the cannabis sector has fostered in Houston and across the state.“We believe that every Texan deserves access to safe and effective treatment options,” said Oliver Green, owner of Green Stop Wellness. “The decision to use cannabis for healing should be a personal choice, free from government interference. At Green Stop Wellness, we are committed to advocating for the rights of our community and ensuring that those who benefit from cannabis have a voice in this critical conversation.”In response to this bill, Green Stop Wellness is urging their community members to join them in advocating for sensible policies that prioritize health and wellness over outdated stigmas.“Together, we can work to ensure that Texas remains a place where individuals have the freedom to choose their path to healing,” said Green.For more information on Green Stop Wellness and how to support sensible cannabis health and industry legislation, please visit https://greenstoplifestyle.com or contact Green Stop Wellness directly at 832-603-7610 or info@greenstoplifestyle.com.For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com or 734-341-6859.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.