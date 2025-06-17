American Trophies and Awards Launches Interactive Product Customizer for Personalized Recognition

American Trophies & Awards

SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Trophies and Awards has introduced a new Product Customizer tool designed to enhance the personalization experience for clients ordering awards, trophies, and gift items online. This feature, launched in late 2023, allows customers to instantly create and preview artwork on select products, adding an interactive dimension to the design process.The Product Customizer offers a real-time design interface where users can select fonts, upload logos or artwork, and arrange visual elements on the product before submitting a final order. While some adjustments may be made during production to meet engraving or formatting standards, all changes are reviewed and approved by the customer before manufacturing begins.This launch complements a growing interest in Made in USA products across recognition categories, including acrylic awards , crystal trophies, plaques, sports resins, personalized gifts, and name badges . The interactive studio currently features a curated selection of top-selling items, including Made in USA products, and there are plans to expand further in the coming months.As part of its commitment to creative control and customer satisfaction, American Trophies and Awards continues to support traditional ordering methods as well. Customers can upload design files and engraving instructions through the main website for any item not yet available in the customization platform.To learn more about the new customization tool or for assistance with personalized award projects, clients can contact American Trophies and Awards using the information below.About American Trophies and Awards:American Trophies and Awards is a family-operated business rooted in craftsmanship, quality, and service. Known for its versatile product range and attention to design detail, the company proudly produces customized recognition items with a strong emphasis on creativity, community values, and American-made excellence.Company name: American Trophies and AwardsAddress: 4545 Industrial St., Ste 6ACity: Simi ValleyState: CAZip code: 93063-3463Phone number: (805) 526-0703

