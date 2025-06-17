Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Basis Technologies to 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago

CHICAGO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have recognized Basis Technologies (https://basis.com) as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Chicago. Basis Technologies is the industry’s leading advertising automation platform. This marks Basis’ 6th time being named to this prestigious list, ranking at No. 3. Earning a spot signifies that Basis has exceeded rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the top workplaces among companies headquartered in Chicago.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago™ List, Great Place To Work collected nearly 62,000 confidential responses from employees at eligible companies via its proprietary platform. Companies were ranked based on their ability to offer consistently positive experiences, building trust with leaders, colleagues, and the overall organization.

“Basis is incredibly grateful to Great Place To Work and Fortune for the recognition that represents the city in which our business originated,” said Emily Barron, chief people officer of Basis Technologies. “Basis has thrived for more than two decades because our people sustain our culture and values. We salute our employees, as they are the ones who drive our longevity and legacy.”

Among Basis employees, 97% report that it is a great place to work, while only 57% of employees at typical U.S.-based companies feel the same about their employers. Basis’ profile on Great Place to Work is available at: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/1207119.

The Best Workplaces in Chicago list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive view of the workplace experience. Honorees were recognized for their ability to deliver positive outcomes for employees, regardless of their role or status within the organization. To qualify for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the Chicago region.

“Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO at Great Place To Work. “These companies prove that prioritizing people leads to better performance and that leaders who invest in their people are rewarded with more sustainable and profitable businesses.”

In the past few years, Basis also ranked as one of the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ (2024, 2023, 2022, 2020), Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing™ (2024, 2023, 2022), Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™ (2024, 2023, 2022, 2020), and Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ (2024, 2023, 2022, 2016). Additionally, it has been named No. 1 for two consecutive years on Ad Age's Best Places to Work (2025, 2024).

Basis provides advertising software with an integrated suite of modular applications for planning, operations, and more across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies is a global provider of programmatic advertising and media automation software and services for enterprises. The Basis platform improves omnichannel marketing performance by unifying programmatic and direct media buying, workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It delivers a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Delivered through a world-class media services team or a SaaS model, Basis solves digital media complexity and drives profitability through a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Chicago by surveying 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing companies that collectively employ more than 8.4 million U.S. workers. Of those responses, nearly 62,000 were received from employees at companies that were eligible for the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Chicago List and these rankings are based on their feedback. To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified ™ , have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the Chicago region. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings more than three decades of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model™ help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on its coveted Best Workplaces™ lists.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk-takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

917-573-4157

anthony.loredo@basis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa40bbcb-8148-41ef-a50a-ff8c365d4a22

Emily Barron, chief people officer, Basis Technologies “Basis is incredibly grateful to Great Place To Work and Fortune for the recognition that represents the city in which our business originated,” said Emily Barron, chief people officer of Basis Technologies. “Basis has thrived for more than two decades because our people sustain our culture and values. We salute our employees, as they are the ones who drive our longevity and legacy.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.