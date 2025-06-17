Kajeet Announces Leadership Transition to Drive Future Growth

MCLEAN, Va., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kajeet®, a leading provider of secure, reliable, and flexible IoT connectivity solutions, today announced a strategic leadership transition to propel the company into its next phase of innovation and growth. Ben Weintraub, who has served as CEO, will step down from his role and continue to contribute as a member of the Board of Directors. Rob Adams, current Chairman, will assume the role of CEO, and Landon Garner, Chief Marketing Officer, will take on the newly created role of President, overseeing all go-to-market strategy and efforts.

Under Weintraub’s distinguished leadership, Kajeet has grown into a trusted partner for thousands of organizations across education, healthcare, transportation, CSPs, government, and IoT, delivering reliable connectivity, advanced security, and the Sentinel® platform for real-time management. This transition aligns with Kajeet’s recently showcased brand refresh, signaling a dynamic approach to connecting critical applications in an increasingly AI-driven world.

“Leading Kajeet for the past 22 years has been an extraordinary privilege,” said Ben Weintraub. “I am incredibly proud of the company we’ve built and the impact we’ve made. The time is right for this evolution, and I have complete confidence that Rob and Landon are the ideal leaders to guide Kajeet to even greater heights. I eagerly anticipate supporting their vision and the company’s continued success as a board member.”

Rob Adams, who brings a wealth of experience from executive leadership roles at innovative technology companies such as RacoWireless and TruSense, steps into the CEO role poised to drive significant market expansion. “Ben’s legacy is a powerful springboard for Kajeet’s future,” said Adams. “I am thrilled to lead this talented team as we build upon that strong foundation. We will intensify our investment in our people and harness emerging technologies, especially AI, to redefine what’s possible and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

As President, Landon Garner will lead Kajeet’s commercial strategy, sales, marketing, and customer success, using his 15 years of IoT expertise to fuel the company’s growth. With a proven track record of building high-growth organizations, Landon has held executive roles at industry leaders such as KORE, Ingenu, Taoglas, and Integron, where he played a key role in multiple successful exits and fundraisers. Notably, as CMO of KORE, he was instrumental in guiding the company to a public listing on the NYSE. His strategic vision and deep industry knowledge will be pivotal in expanding Kajeet’s market presence.

“I am honored to take on the role of President at such a pivotal moment for Kajeet,” said Landon Garner. “With our refreshed brand, cutting-edge AI initiatives, and a clear go-to-market strategy, we are exceptionally well-positioned to empower our customers and partners. I look forward to working closely with Rob and the entire Kajeet team to execute our vision.”

This leadership evolution underscores Kajeet’s commitment to agility, a people-first culture, and an AI-forward strategy. The company is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and transforming connectivity into inspired, intelligent solutions that power the future.

For more information visit https://www.kajeet.com/leadership

About Kajeet

Kajeet provides optimized IoT connectivity, software, and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable, and controlled internet access to nearly 3,000 organizations worldwide. With 20+ years of experience, Kajeet’s Sentinel platform, multi-network flexibility, and advanced security empower education, healthcare, transportation, and IoT sectors to thrive. Learn more at kajeet.com.

Media & Analyst Contact:

Linda Jennings, Director of Corporate Communications

ljennings@kajeet.com

248-521-3606

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.