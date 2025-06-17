Canadian International Air Show Returns for 76th Year of Aerial Excellence

Toronto's Waterfront to Host Three Days of Sky-High Action, August 30–September 1

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian International Air Show (CIAS) returns this Labour Day weekend, continuing its legacy as North America's longest-running air show with its 76th annual event.

The 2025 show will feature a mix of longtime favourites and high-powered performers, including the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the CF-18 Demonstration Team, the F-35 Demonstration Team, and the Ministry of Natural Resources CL-415 Water Bomber.

“It’s always an honour to bring the Canadian International Air Show back to Toronto’s waterfront,” said Lori Duthie, Executive Director of the Canadian International Air Show. “This event has been part of the city’s story for more than 75 years, and it means a lot to see generations of families come together to experience it. This year’s lineup includes performers our audiences know and love, along with some new additions we’re excited to welcome. It’s more than just a show; it’s a tradition, and we’re proud to carry it forward.”

First held in 1946, CIAS remains the longest-running air show in North America, attracting over one million people each year. The show is part of Toronto’s Labour Day tradition, offering three days of aerial demonstrations, historical tributes, and hands-on experiences for all ages.

This year's program will feature a mix of cutting-edge demonstrations and tributes to aviation history, including:

Be amazed by Canadian pilot Luke Penner as he makes his CIAS debut performance.

Catch the return of Trevor Rafferty and his homebuilt Pitts 12, a 400-horsepower machine modeled after 1930s barnstormers.

See the Ministry of Natural Resources' impressive CL-415 Waterbomber in action.

Visit the expanded free STEM Zone, featuring life-size aircraft displays, cutting-edge VR experiences, and aerospace-themed exhibits.

Meet some of the show's featured performers at scheduled appearances.

Indulge in a selection of local eats at our food truck zone and refreshments at the Refuelling Station.

Make the most of your day with same-day admission to the CNE grounds included with your Air Show tickets.

*NEW Skydeck Cruise VIP experience for a prime viewing position on a private yacht.

Tickets are flying out the door and can be purchased at www.cias.org. Tickets are available in three package options, General Admission, Flight Deck and the new Skydeck Cruise, all which guarantee the best possible views and provide VIP opportunities for attendees.

Visit www.cias.org and follow CIAS on Instagram, Facebook, and X for updates and further announcements. Use #CIAS25 to join the conversation.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL AIR SHOW:

The Canadian International Air Show (CIAS) is Canada's largest and longest-running air show, located on Toronto's waterfront. It is a jam-packed air display showcasing modern military jets, vintage warbirds, thrilling aerobatics, and much more. For more information, please visit www.cias.org.

CL-415 Water Bomber Ministry of Natural Resources CL-415 Water Bomber - Photo taken by PCardinal in 2024.

