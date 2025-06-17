Geshmak Announces Nationwide Launch of Restaurant Space-sharing Platform, Bringing the ‘Sharing Economy’ to the Restaurant Industry

Somerville, Massachusetts , June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geshmak LLC today announces its official nationwide launch, introducing an innovative Restaurant Space Sharing (RSS) platform designed to transform how culinary professionals and restaurant owners operate. Modeled on the success of the sharing economy—from ride-hailing to short-term rentals—Geshmak enables restaurants to monetize unused space while empowering chefs, pop-up creators, and food entrepreneurs to access fully-equipped venues on demand.





Geshmak announces its nationwide launch, connecting hosts and guests through a platform that brings the sharing economy to the restaurant industry.



As the restaurant industry continues to rebound from the economic impact of the pandemic, Geshmak offers a long-overdue solution to the sector's most pressing challenges: high overhead, limited hours of operation, tight margins, and barriers to entry. Through its tech-driven platform, Geshmak converts underutilized space into opportunity—meal by meal.

“Every major sector has already embraced the sharing economy—transportation, lodging, even office space,” said Josh Kistler, Founder and CEO of Geshmak. “The restaurant industry is next. Geshmak was created to give restaurants a new revenue stream while giving culinary creatives a fighting chance to enter the market—without the costs, complications, or commitment of a traditional brick-and-mortar setup.”

Changing the Way We Restaurant

Geshmak introduces a recurring, mutually beneficial model between two key users:

HOSTS : Restaurant owners who list their unused or off-hour space on the Geshmak platform.

: Restaurant owners who list their unused or off-hour space on the Geshmak platform. GUESTS: Independent chefs, pop-up operators, ghost kitchen vendors, and food innovators seeking space to operate without the burden of a lease.

The company’s homegrown software intelligently matches GUESTS with ideal HOSTS based on availability, location, and operational needs. Geshmak also provides recruitment support for restaurants in search of the right culinary partner.

Key features of the Geshmak ecosystem include:

Seamless Legal Facilitation : Geshmak prepares and manages agreements, eliminating negotiation stress or fee confusion.

: Geshmak prepares and manages agreements, eliminating negotiation stress or fee confusion. Payment Processing : All transactions are processed through Geshmak’s platform. GUESTs are issued POS devices with real-time data access and automated 24-hour payouts.

: All transactions are processed through Geshmak’s platform. GUESTs are issued POS devices with real-time data access and automated 24-hour payouts. Full Relationship Management : Geshmak acts as a third-party facilitator to ensure transparent communication, accountability, and long-term success.

: Geshmak acts as a third-party facilitator to ensure transparent communication, accountability, and long-term success. Comprehensive Insurance: HOSTS and GUESTS are both covered under a policy that includes General Liability and Workers Compensation for added peace of mind.

“Geshmak’s model is a WIN-WIN,” added Kistler. “Restaurant owners gain passive income. Chefs and culinary professionals finally have a way to bring their vision to life without huge capital. This is about opening doors—and keeping them open.”

More Than a Platform—A Culinary Movement

The name “Geshmak” (pronounced geesh-MAHK) is a Yiddish word that means both “extremely tasty” and “extremely fun.” The company’s mission is rooted in those dual values—bringing joy and flavor back to the dining experience by lowering the barrier to entry for culinary entrepreneurship.

To see Geshmak in action:

Visit the platform: http://www.geshmak.com/

Explore how it works: GUEST Demo - https://geshmak.com/guest/

Interested parties can schedule a personal introduction with CEO Josh Kistler via Calendly - https://calendly.com/josh-geshmak/meeting-to-discuss-geshmak





Geshmak pairs restaurant owners (hosts) with chefs and food entrepreneurs (guests) through a platform that transforms underused kitchen space into shared culinary experiences.





About Geshmak LLC



Geshmak is a restaurant space-sharing platform that reimagines how culinary ventures launch and operate. By connecting restaurant owners with underutilized spaces to chefs, food entrepreneurs, and pop-up creators, Geshmak enables seamless, short-term access to fully equipped kitchen venues. Built on the principles of the sharing economy, Geshmak unlocks new opportunities for both established businesses and emerging culinary talent, while maximizing efficiency in the restaurant industry.

Press inquiries

Geshmak LLC

http://www.geshmak.com/

Josh Kistler (CEO)

opportunity@geshmak.com

Somerville, Massachusetts





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.