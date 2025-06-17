BitLyft Founder and CEO Named 2025 Security Business Innovator

Chosen for Vision, Technical Acumen, and Relentless Commitment to Cyber Security Industry

ST. JOHNS, Mich., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitLyft, a leading managed detection and response provider (MDR) offering a holistic defense approach, announces that Jason Miller, Founder & CEO, has been named to the Security Business Innovator Awards from Security Business, Security Technology Executive, and SecurityInfoWatch media outlets. These awards honor visionary individuals, as chosen by peers, across the spectrum of the security industry, including integrators, consultants, end-users, and manufacturers. Jason was selected for his vision, technical acumen, and relentless commitment to protecting organizations from cyber threats.

“This award is definitely an honor not just for me, but for the entire BitLyft team who are committed to helping clients combat sophisticated cyberattacks through cutting edge technology and services,” says Jason Miller, CEO, BitLyft.

“Innovation and advancements in technology are crucial for ensuring that new products, solutions and services can be developed, implemented and managed,” explains SecurityInfoWatch Editorial Director Steve Lasky. “The Security Innovator Awards emphasize applauding innovation and reward those individuals who demonstrate an outstanding level of excellence within our vital and constantly evolving industry.”

Under Jason’s leadership, BitLyft remains at the cutting edge of security technology. The company consistently refines its platform to incorporate leading edge technologies like artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, geo-blocking, and others. BitLyft’s solutions, designed to help secure small to mid-sized enterprises, are scalable, cost-effective, and easily deployed.

Jason's expertise in cybersecurity extends to incident response and threat intelligence. He has played a pivotal role in helping organizations navigate complex cyber incidents, minimizing damage, and ensuring swift recovery. BitLyft's advanced threat intelligence capabilities have provided businesses with actionable insights to stay ahead of cyber adversaries.

Beyond technology, Jason Miller has dedicated himself to raising cybersecurity awareness and fostering a culture of security consciousness. He actively engages with industry professionals, business leaders, and government agencies to promote best practices and cybersecurity literacy. Through thought leadership, webinars, podcasts, and educational initiatives, Jason has significantly strengthened the overall cybersecurity posture of organizations across various sectors.

BitLyft enables utilities and corporations to meet regulatory and audit mandates for SOC2 Compliance. The venture's managed detection and response (MDR) services with an Automated Incident Response (AIR) platform can be implemented cost-effectively and quickly. Prioritizing tech-powered yet high-touch cybersecurity solutions creates a holistic defense, giving clients unwavering confidence; BitLyft staff pledge to prioritize and protect every client. For more information, visit www.bitlyft.com.

