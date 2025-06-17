Standard Premium Finance Holdings Increases Line of Credit with First Horizon Bank to Support Ongoing Growth

MIAMI, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) (Standard Premium), a leading specialty finance company, today announced an increase to its revolving line of credit with First Horizon Bank (NYSE:FHN), a leading regional bank operating in 12 states across the southern U.S. The amendment raises Standard Premium’s borrowing capacity from $45 million to $50 million, supporting the Company’s strategic growth trajectory.

“Standard Premium has consistently demonstrated strong performance and thoughtful leadership in a dynamic market,” said Jake McCrary, managing director, First Horizon Bank. “First Horizon has maintained a strong relationship with Standard Premium since it became a client in 2021.”

The amended line of credit, effective since May 21, 2025, marks the fourth modification to the loan agreement since its inception in 2021. The increased commitment comes at a pivotal time for the Company, which continues to see rising demand for flexible premium financing solutions amid record breaking growth, including a 24.9% year-over-year revenue increase. Additionally, net income surged 84.1% in FY 2024, while loan originations rose 14%. In Q1 2025, earnings per share increased 230% as the Company improved profitability and reduced operating expenses by 7.8% year-over-year.

“This expanded line of credit positions us to meet growing demand, invest in innovation and better serve our customers across the country,” says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium. “We appreciate the continued support of First Horizon Bank, who understands our commitment to meaningful growth objectives.”

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), is a specialty finance company which has financed premiums on over $2 Billion of property and casualty insurance policies since 1991. We currently operate in 38 states and are seeking M&A opportunities of synergistic businesses to leverage economies of scale. https://www.standardpremium.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended with regard to our anticipated future growth and outlook. Our actual results may differ from expectations presented or implied herein and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or results.

Additional information concerning risk factors relating to our business is contained in Item 1A Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2025 which is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on the Investor Relations section of our website, standardpremium.com.

Media:

Nicholas Turchiano

CPR Marketing

nturchiano@cpronline.com

201-641-1911x35

