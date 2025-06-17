Signature Aviation Once Again Earns Great Place To Work® Certification

Global recognition based solely on employee feedback

Orlando, FL, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, earned the Great Place To Work certification for the second year in a row. The company was certified after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place To Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. The prestigious award is based solely on what current employees say about their experience working at the company.

In 2024, the company was recognized for being a Great Place To Work in 10 countries across its global network. In its second year, Signature has expanded certification to 13 countries, adding Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada and Switzerland to the original 10 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Barbados, Canada, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Panama, and South Africa.

“We are deeply committed to ensuring our 6,000+ team members around the world feel seen, appreciated and supported. We know that making every second exceptional for our guests starts with taking care of our team members.” said Tony Lefebvre, CEO of Signature. “Being deemed a great place to work by our team members and having that feedback certified by Great Place To Work is powerful validation of the culture we’re building.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Signature’s Chief People Officer, Amy Alexy, noted that the company’s dedication to listening to team member feedback and acting on it is delivering exceptional results. “We are incredibly proud to not only be recognized as a Great Place To Work, but to have grown the number of countries in which we are certified by 30 percent. We know that a great team member experience drives business success. It’s clear that’s true – as our team member satisfaction has risen, so too have our guest satisfaction metrics.”

Results from the certification revealed that Signature team members value making new team members feel welcome, treating people as full members of the team regardless of their position, and being able to take time off from work when necessary. They also found that management is approachable and easy to talk with.

Attachment

Sandy Herman Signature Aviation 407 752 3242 Sandra.Herman@SignatureAviation.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.