The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center Announces Additions to Learning Course Calendar Through Remainder of 2025

A Culture of Excellence two-day course will be held Dec 4-5 at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel. The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago is the setting for A Culture of Excellence two-day course on Aug 7-8.

Uniquely Immersive Courses Held at Ritz-Carlton Hotels and Resorts and Live Virtual Learning Experiences Reflect Customer Demand

The mystique and methodologies of The Gold Standards that made The Ritz-Carlton Brand an icon for service excellence are the foundation of our courses. We reveal proven practices, not theories.” — Amanda Joiner, Global Vice President, The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New additions to the 2025 learning calendar , including an increase in live virtual courses in response to customer popularity, are announced by Amanda Joiner, Global Vice President of The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center (TRCLC). The global consulting and advisory firm shares the legendary practices of The Ritz-Carlton Brand with organizations ready to transform their culture, redefine leadership, and elevate customer and employee experiences.“The mystique and methodologies of The Gold Standards that made The Ritz-Carlton Brand an icon for service excellence are the foundation of our onsite and virtual programs,” said Ms. Joiner. “We reveal proven practices, not theories, and offer tangible takeaways that attendees can activate with their teams.”Two-Day Onsite Courses, A Culture of Excellence and Brand Differentiating Service:Deeply immersed in the culture and mystique of The Ritz-Carlton Brand, participants explore best practices illustrated with firsthand experiences, powerful videos, and lively discussions while simultaneously experiencing the ambiance of a Ritz-Carlton hotel or resort where course methodologies are brought to life in real-time moments. Two-day courses include breakfasts, lunches, breaks, and a networking reception on the first day.• August 7-8: The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago• September 25-26: The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco• October 15-16: The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta• November 13-14: The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans• December 4-5: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna NiguelOne-Day Onsite Course, Leading Employee Excellence:Specifically designed for leaders of others tasked with guiding strategic direction and organizational performance, this high-level, immersive full day course offers fresh viewpoints and translates learning into action with a personalized six-month leadership plan.• October 17: The Ritz-Carlton, AtlantaLive Virtual Courses:Through the creative use of firsthand customer and employee experiences from around the world, compelling videos, and engaging live discussions, virtual courses facilitated by Ritz-Carlton experts are designed to capture attention and offer attendees new ideas and perspectives.• Best Practices and Foundations of Our Brand, July 15-17 and September 9-11• Excellence in Healthcare, July 23 and December 10• The Art of Service Recovery, September 16 and October 29Enrollment is open now for the entire learning calendar. Capacity is limited to ensure an engaging experience for all attendees, so early enrollment is encouraged. Courses are relevant across industries worldwide and all courses qualify for Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CPor SHRM SCPrecertification activities.About The Ritz-Carlton Leadership CenterThe Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center (TRCLC) is a global consulting and advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations create exceptional employee and customer experiences that drive competitive advantage. An extension of The Ritz-Carlton Brand, TRCLC leverages methodologies and best practices to unlock a sustainable business transformation founded on a culture of excellence. With onsite and virtual solutions ranging from immersive courses and interactive workshops to strategic advisory offerings, thousands of clients have engaged TRCLC as a trusted source to refine service excellence and deliver some of the biggest launches, innovations, and transformations across industries worldwide. TRCLC is recognized by The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CPor SHRM-SCPrecertification activities. Visit www.ritzcarltonleadershipcenter.com for information and join the conversation on LinkedIn

