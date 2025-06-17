Nearly 50% of Consumers Use AI-Powered Fitness and Wellness Apps Daily, According to ABC Fitness' Summer 2025 Wellness Watch Report

AI Adoption is Accelerating in the Fitness Industry with Gen Z Fueling Growth

Dallas, Texas, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC Fitness, the world’s leading technology provider for fitness businesses, has released its Summer 2025 Wellness Watch Report, offering fresh insight into how the industry is performing and how AI is transforming the fitness experience.

The report, which analyzes proprietary data from 40 million members, 30,000 fitness facilities, and 650,000 fitness coaches, as well as a third-party research survey, reveals that nearly 50% of consumers now use AI-powered fitness and wellness apps daily, despite 55% worrying about data and privacy, as well providing a pulse-check on the overall fitness industry.

Key Findings Include:

Check-ins rose 8% YoY across gyms and studios, showing growing member engagement and new member joins increased 27% YoY, with Gen Z making up 16% of all new gym memberships.

49% of consumers are using an AI-based fitness or wellness app daily, with 30% using weekly.

The report reveals generational gaps in AI adoption and trust: 38% of Millennials and 33% of Gen Z strongly agree that AI supports their health goals. In contrast, only 12% of Boomers feel the same — and just 2% fully trust AI-powered apps.



“AI is becoming an integral part of the member lifecycle, from the moment someone walks in the door to long after they’ve joined,” said Robert Jackson, VP of AI at ABC Fitness. “It’s helping fitness businesses personalize experiences, predict behavior, and automate engagement in ways that were never possible before. The future belongs to those who use AI not just as a tool, but as a core part of how they operate and grow.”

Despite strong adoptions and usage of AI technology, consumers are not without concerns with 55% worrying about data and privacy, 37% being cautious of over-reliance on tech and 35% citing lack of personalization as a barrier to trust.

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness is the number one technology provider for fitness businesses everywhere. Simplifying club and member management for 40+ years via scalable solutions, ABC Fitness’ innovations transform fitness visions into seamless reality. From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms, to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness provides the technology and industry insights needed to move your business forward. ABC Fitness currently supports more than 40 million members, 30K+ fitness businesses and +650k coaches globally, processing over $12 billion in payments every year. Learn more at abcfitness.com.

