Atlantic International Corp. Added to Membership of Russell 3000® Index

Company recognized as part of the 2025 Russell Indexes Reconstitution, reflecting continued growth and market momentum

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN), a leading provider of strategic staffing, outsourced services, and workforce solutions, today announced that it has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 30, 2025, as part of the 2025 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.

The annual reconstitution of the Russell U.S. indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, results in automatic inclusion in either the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“Inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index is an important milestone for Atlantic and a strong validation of our growth trajectory, strategic vision, and the value we bring to customers across our diversified platform,” said Jeffrey Jagid, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic International Corp. “As we continue to scale globally, we are excited about the visibility and opportunity this inclusion provides to expand our shareholder base and further execute on our long-term objectives.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. As of the end of June 2024, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes. These indexes are maintained by FTSE Russell, a global index provider.

Fiona Bassett, CEO of FTSE Russell, an LSEG business, commented: “The Russell indexes have continuously adapted to the evolving dynamic U.S. economy, and it’s crucial to fully recalibrate the suite of Russell U.S. Indexes, ensuring the indexes maintain an accurate representation of the market. The transition to a semi-annual reconstitution frequency from 2026 will ensure our indexes continue to represent the market and maintain the purpose of the index as a portfolio benchmark.”

About Atlantic International Corp.

Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a publicly traded global platform of outsourced services and workforce solutions. Through its subsidiaries, including Lyneer Staffing Solutions, Atlantic provides tailored staffing, recruiting, and strategic outsourcing solutions across a wide range of industries and verticals. With a focus on innovation, operational excellence, and customer success, Atlantic continues to expand its global footprint while driving value for clients, employees, and shareholders.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell follows transparent rules-based methodologies informed by independent committees of market participants, embraces the IOSCO Principles, and is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

