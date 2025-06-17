Automox Wins 2025 TrustRadius Top Rated Award, Earns Multiple Gartner Digital Markets Honors

Automox has secured its third consecutive TrustRadius Top Rated Award, reaffirming its leadership in cloud-native IT operations. The company also received recognition across multiple Gartner Digital Markets platforms — including the Capterra Shortlist and Software Advice Front Runners for IT Management and MSPs, and GetApp Category Leaders for MSPs. These awards reflect high customer satisfaction with the Automox console’s ability to automate patching, enforce configurations, and remediate vulnerabilities across Windows, macOS, and Linux — all without on-prem infrastructure.

AUSTIN, TX, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox, the leader in cloud-native IT operations and endpoint management, has been recognized by two major B2B platforms, highlighting strong customer satisfaction and platform performance. TrustRadius honored Automox with a 2025 Top Rated Award — marking the third consecutive year the company has earned this distinction. Gartner Digital Markets also recognized Automox across multiple categories, including:

These awards reflect consistent, positive feedback from IT professionals who have modernized their endpoint management operations through Automox’s automation-first platform.

“This recognition validates our focus on delivering real outcomes for IT teams rather than just features,” said Justin Talerico, CEO of Automox. “When customers rate us highly across multiple operating systems and categories, it confirms that our approach to endpoint management — prioritizing automation, simplicity, and cross-platform support — addresses genuine operational challenges.”

The recognition comes as organizations increasingly prioritize endpoint management solutions that provide fast return on investment and reduce complexity while improving security posture. Automox’s cloud-native platform addresses these needs by automating patch management, configuration enforcement, and vulnerability remediation across Windows, macOS, and Linux environments — without the need for VPNs or on-premises infrastructure.

“These awards reflect the real-world impact our customers achieve when endpoint management truly becomes automated,” said Talerico. “IT and security teams reclaim time by eliminating manual tasks, and their satisfaction speaks directly to our platform’s effectiveness.”

The multi-platform recognition underscores growing demand for endpoint management solutions that work consistently across diverse IT environments while reducing administrative burden. As organizations continue managing increasingly distributed workforces and complex technology stacks, automation-driven approaches to endpoint management have become essential for maintaining security and operational efficiency.

As endpoint management continues to evolve toward automation-first approaches, Automox’s sustained recognition across multiple review platforms establishes a clear benchmark for customer satisfaction, reinforcing its position at the forefront of modern endpoint management innovation.

About Automox

Automox is the autonomous endpoint management platform for small to medium enterprises. Policy-driven, human-controlled automation empowers IT and security professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. Automox's cloud-native, automation-first platform helps IT and security leaders reduce risk and improve efficiency by delivering 65% faster patching and 44% more efficient security teams with automated configuration management across Windows, macOS, and Linux devices and servers worldwide.

Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on Twitter/X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

© 2025 Automox Inc. All rights reserved. Automox, Automox Worklet, and the Automox logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Automox Inc.

