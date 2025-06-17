TechSmith Debuts Camtasia Online, the Free Web-based Version of the Award-Winning Screen Recorder and Editor

Record, Design, Edit, Share, and Collaborate Around High-Quality Videos with No Downloads, Subscriptions, or Watermarks

EAST LANSING, Mich., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechSmith Corporation , an industry leader in visual communication, released Camtasia online , a free lite web-based version of its industry-leading screen recorder and video editor, Camtasia, used by more than 34 million people globally. The streamlined experience of the popular screen recorder enables users to create, customize, share, and collaborate on high-quality videos for free with no software download, subscription, or watermark. The solution is ideal for creating step-by-step walkthroughs and tutorials, providing personalized feedback or coaching, and showcasing a product or service.

“We’re excited to launch the first free, online version of Camtasia—a foundational step in bringing the power of our award-winning solution to more people, right in their browser,” said Tony Lambert, CTO of TechSmith. “Video is a team sport now, and Camtasia online makes it easier for creators of all skill levels to collaborate and create high-quality content from anywhere. While this first release focuses on streamlined creation, it will continue to grow in capability, and users can move projects into the Camtasia desktop editor for more advanced editing when needed.”

Camtasia online features

High-quality screen recording: Capture crystal-clear five-minute scenes in 1080p HD with flexible options for application-specific or full-screen recording, ensuring every detail is sharp and professional. Camtasia online records screen, camera, and microphone on separate layers to offer maximum editing flexibility.

Capture crystal-clear five-minute scenes in 1080p HD with flexible options for application-specific or full-screen recording, ensuring every detail is sharp and professional. Camtasia online records screen, camera, and microphone on separate layers to offer maximum editing flexibility. Endless design options: Choose from 85+ pre-defined “looks” that match your style and then customize further with thousands of different effects and backgrounds for both camera and screen. Enjoy features like background removal, borders, drop shadows, corner rounding, masks, and reflections — all of which can be applied before or after recording.

Choose from 85+ pre-defined “looks” that match your style and then customize further with thousands of different effects and backgrounds for both camera and screen. Enjoy features like background removal, borders, drop shadows, corner rounding, masks, and reflections — all of which can be applied before or after recording. Effortless editing: Quickly trim video scenes. Every edit is completely reversible, giving users the freedom to refine content stress-free.

Quickly trim video scenes. Every edit is completely reversible, giving users the freedom to refine content stress-free. Seamless collaboration: Invite others to collaborate on entire projects or assign access to specific scenes.

Invite others to collaborate on entire projects or assign access to specific scenes. Flexible export and sharing options: Publish a Camtasia online project via link share or export directly to Camtasia 2025’s desktop editor to take advantage of enhanced capabilities including transitions, annotations, and dynamic captions.



Camtasia online is available for free today on popular web browsers including Google Chrome and Safari. Start recording at https://camtasia.techsmith.com/ .

About Camtasia

Camtasia is an industry-leading screen recording, video, and audio editing solution to simplify the creation of high-quality tutorials, demos, training, and visual content. With a rich, expansive, and flexible feature set, Camtasia has the lowest barrier of entry of any recording and editing software, helping users educate, inspire, and excite their audience with professional-quality videos. Its intuitive Camtasia Rev workflow guides users through various size, layout, background, effect, and filter choices, empowering users of all skill levels to quickly create professional quality videos. Camtasia is used by more than 34 million people globally, including all Fortune 500 companies like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google. In 2024, Camtasia was rated a top 5 screen and video capture solution by G2’s community of reviewers. Camtasia is offered both as a full-featured desktop application and a streamlined web-based version, which also integrates seamlessly with the main editor. For more information, visit www.techsmith.com/video-editor.html . Connect with Camtasia on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram . For more information, visit https://www.techsmith.com/camtasia/ .

About TechSmith

TechSmith is the market leader in screen capture software and productivity solutions for daily in-person, remote or hybrid workplace communication and customer-facing image and video content. The company’s award-winning flagship products, Snagit , Camtasia , and Audiate empower anyone to create remarkable videos and images that share knowledge for better training, tutorials, and everyday communication. TechSmith creates easy-to-use software and provides expert training resources and unmatched support — making TechSmith the global leader for easily creating effective images and videos. To date, billions of images and videos have been created with TechSmith’s products by more than 73 million people across more than 190 countries. TechSmith is ranked as a top 10 company in G2’s Spring 2024 report and winner of a 2024 Training Magazine Network Choice Award . Connect with TechSmith on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , and Facebook . For more information, visit www.techsmith.com .

