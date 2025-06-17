AirJoule Technologies Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Data Center Developer to Advance Onsite Water Production Using Waste Heat

RONAN, Mont., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“AirJoule Technologies” or the “Company”), the developer of the transformational AirJoule® technology for separating pure water from air, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with a developer of hyperscale data centers to collaborate on the use of AirJoule® technology to generate pure distilled water from ambient air using low-grade waste heat generated by data center operations.

The goal of the collaboration is to evaluate opportunities to integrate AirJoule® into data center designs and create a sustainable source of distilled and demineralized water for evaporative cooling and other onsite needs, reducing dependence on local water resources and supporting long-term infrastructure resilience. Initial work under the MOU will focus on engineering assessments and performance modeling, leading to future deployment.

“As data centers scale to meet the demands of AI and cloud computing, they are becoming major consumers of both electricity and water,” said Matt Jore, CEO of AirJoule Technologies. “Heat from the data center server racks, which is currently rejected and lost into the atmosphere, is an untapped resource that AirJoule® can use to produce pure water from the air. This partnership represents a forward-thinking approach to digital infrastructure sustainability.”

The MOU builds on the growing recognition that data center water use, which can exceed millions of gallons per year per facility, poses growing environmental and operational risks, particularly in water-stressed regions. Many large operators are now seeking technologies that improve water efficiency, reduce reliance on municipal supplies, and build greater site independence.

The Company’s patented AirJoule® system uses proprietary sorbent materials and a dual-chamber pressure system to extract pure, PFAS-free, distilled water from the atmosphere using any low-grade heat. In data center environments, AirJoule® can utilize the heat exhausted from servers to create a closed-loop system that turns waste heat into a valuable resource – pure distilled water from air.

About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is the developer of AirJoule®, a water harvesting technology that provides efficient and sustainable air dehumidification and pure water from air. Designed to reduce energy consumption and generate material cost efficiencies, AirJoule® is being commercialized through a joint venture with GE Vernova and through partnerships with Carrier Global Corporation and BASF. For more information, visit https://airjouletech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding AirJoule Technologies and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, AirJoule Technologies expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

AirJoule Technologies cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond AirJoule Technologies’ control. These risks include, but are not limited to, our status as an early stage Company with limited operating history, which may make it difficult to evaluate the prospects for our future viability; our initial dependence on revenue generated from a single product; significant barriers we face to deploy our technology; the dependence of our commercialization strategy on our relationships with BASF, Carrier, GE Vernova, and other third parties, history of losses, and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. AirJoule Technologies’ SEC Filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in such filings.

Contacts

AirJoule Technologies Corporation

Tom Divine – Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance

investors@airjouletech.com

