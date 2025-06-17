Tealium announces CloudStream™, creating the first unified, zero-copy orchestration solution built for the AI era

CloudStream enables instant cloud-native activation combining real-time and batch processing into one seamless platform

San Diego, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium , the leading intelligent real-time data orchestration platform, is announcing CloudStream™ , a zero-copy segment builder and activation solution. With CloudStream, Tealium becomes the only platform enabling enterprises to seamlessly integrate real-time data collection, data cloud storage, and activation into one unified solution – going beyond traditional warehouse-only use cases to redefine customer data activation for the modern enterprise.

CloudStream transforms data clouds into seamless activation engines, eliminating the need for manual data loading or duplication. Bridging the gap between real-time edge data collection and instant customer engagement, CloudStream empowers organizations to activate data directly from their data clouds , unlocking new possibilities for flexibility, performance, and compliance.

“Tealium’s mission has always been to redefine how businesses harness the full potential of their data. With the launch of CloudStream, we're delivering composable without the compromise, faster and more efficiently than ever before,” said Mike Anderson, CTO at Tealium. “CloudStream eliminates the barriers of redundant storage and manual processes, empowering enterprises to engage customers instantly and make smarter, data-driven decisions. With seamless integration across any data cloud platform, CloudStream sets a new standard for performance, compliance, and the future of data activation.”

Tealium CloudStream allows enterprises to retain the data cloud as the source of truth, while cutting campaign build time from weeks to minutes. With the addition of CloudStream, Tealium enables:

Cloud-Native Activation: Instantly map warehouse tables and columns to Tealium’s attributes; define audience segments visually and activate customer data without writing SQL.

Real-Time Data Collection & Engagement: Capture and enrich customer data at the edge using AI-driven processes , then store and activate it in the warehouse of choice for both batch and true real-time use cases, ensuring immediate insights and engagement opportunities.

, then store and activate it in the warehouse of choice for both batch and true real-time use cases, ensuring immediate insights and engagement opportunities. Unified Governance & Compliance: Centralize consent management and compliance in a single workflow, ensuring data privacy throughout the customer lifecycle.

Identity Resolution: Maintain consistent customer identity across all touchpoints via Tealium’s extensive network of consent and identity management partners.

Operational Efficiency: Instantly activate AI-enriched customer profiles with zero duplicate storage, using intelligent automation to eliminate vendor sprawl and reduce costs.

Tealium is the only platform that combines real-time data collection, warehouse-native activation, consented audience building, and data cloud orchestration all in one unified architecture.

While other reverse ETL technologies only address part of the personalization puzzle, Tealium enables brands to build, govern, and activate customer data across the full lifecycle.

For instance, Chris Andres, Managing Partner and Co-Founder at GTX Solutions , a Tealium partner, explains, “At GTX Solutions, we work with nearly every CDP on the market, and one theme is consistent: brands demand both real-time speed and warehouse-level depth. Tealium’s move to take ownership of the real-time data plane combined with seamless integration of warehouse-native power and zero-copy features represents a truly next-generation solution. It’s a best-of-both-worlds approach: powerful real-time data collection and activation combined with direct access to the full modeling and analytics capabilities of the cloud data warehouse. That’s a major step forward in the evolution of the CDP, enabling brands to embrace a truly unified strategy with a composable architecture that eliminates the traditional trade-offs between speed and depth.”

Tealium CloudStream™ will be available for Early Access in Q3 2025.

About Tealium

Tealium helps companies collect, govern, and enrich their customer data in real-time to power AI initiatives and delight customers in the moments that matter. Tealium’s turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections from the world’s most prominent technology experts. Tealium’s solutions include a real-time customer data platform (CDP) with intelligent AI data streaming, tag management, and an API hub. Tealium’s data collection, management, and activation capabilities enable enterprises to accelerate operating performance, enhance customer experiences, drive better outcomes, and support global data compliance. More than 850 leading businesses globally trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .







Natalie Passarelli Tealium Inc. natalie.passarelli@tealium.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.