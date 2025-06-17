ibex Crowns the Winners of the 4th Annual CX Leadership Awards at CCW Las Vegas

Industry’s Top Awards Honor the Innovators and Game-Changers Who are Reshaping the Customer Experience

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), the leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered CX solutions, today announced the winners of the 2025 CX Leadership Awards , which honor the top customer experience (CX) innovators, leaders, and contributors around the world.

This year’s winners, who were chosen from an ultra-competitive list of CX pioneers, were recognized last week at ibex’s Fourth Annual CX Leadership Awards Dinner Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Las Vegas.

“Congratulations to the 2025 CX Leadership Award winners, whose vision, innovation, and leadership are raising the bar for customer experience and delivering amazing experiences for their respective brands,” said Julie Casteel, Chief Strategic Accounts Officer and CMO at ibex.

The 2025 CX Leadership Award winners are:

Natalie Beckerman, Global Head of Customer Support Operations at IHG Hotels & Resorts: Known as a disruptor in CX and contact center strategy, Natalie’s led high-performing teams across the U.S., U.K., and EMEA—driving operational excellence, growth, and cultural reinvention. A perfect example of her bold energy, global expertise, and a passion for transformation was overhauling a home services company’s operating model in just a year—introducing AI, launching two new platforms, and saving millions while transforming the customer journey. For Natalie, great CX isn’t just about ‘wow’ moments: it’s proactive, emotional, and seamless—across every touchpoint, every time.

Known as a disruptor in CX and contact center strategy, Natalie’s led high-performing teams across the U.S., U.K., and EMEA—driving operational excellence, growth, and cultural reinvention. A perfect example of her bold energy, global expertise, and a passion for transformation was overhauling a home services company’s operating model in just a year—introducing AI, launching two new platforms, and saving millions while transforming the customer journey. For Natalie, great CX isn’t just about ‘wow’ moments: it’s proactive, emotional, and seamless—across every touchpoint, every time. Jeremy Victor, Chief Customer Officer at Noom: Jeremy is pioneering the future of customer experience by blending AI innovation with emotional intelligence to deliver scalable, human-centered interactions. At Noom, he’s leading the transformation of customer service into Experience Manufacturing™—a new discipline built around emotional equity, brand affinity, and AI-driven personalization. From building one of the first mobile CX tools on a Palm Pilot to launching MoreScore.ai, Jeremy’s career spans decades of redefining how brands build trust, loyalty, and lasting impact. His work challenges the industry to modernize systems, humanize technology, and remember that the strongest connections are always personal.

Jeremy is pioneering the future of customer experience by blending AI innovation with emotional intelligence to deliver scalable, human-centered interactions. At Noom, he’s leading the transformation of customer service into Experience Manufacturing™—a new discipline built around emotional equity, brand affinity, and AI-driven personalization. From building one of the first mobile CX tools on a Palm Pilot to launching MoreScore.ai, Jeremy’s career spans decades of redefining how brands build trust, loyalty, and lasting impact. His work challenges the industry to modernize systems, humanize technology, and remember that the strongest connections are always personal. Lionel Holguin, Head of Customer Service and Collections at Bridgecrest: Lionel’s passion for problem-solving and creating value at every customer touchpoint defines his career. His proactive approach to CX combines strategy, empathy, and innovation to remove friction, foster trust, and create lasting emotional connections. One defining achievement was reworking key workflows and training to focus on financial literacy and empathy, centered on truly listening to customers and frontline teams—resulting in a dramatic shift in customer sentiment and team morale.

Lionel’s passion for problem-solving and creating value at every customer touchpoint defines his career. His proactive approach to CX combines strategy, empathy, and innovation to remove friction, foster trust, and create lasting emotional connections. One defining achievement was reworking key workflows and training to focus on financial literacy and empathy, centered on truly listening to customers and frontline teams—resulting in a dramatic shift in customer sentiment and team morale. Lisa Wysocky, Senior Director of Partner and Channel Management Operations at Sonos: Lisa’s grit, heart, and deep CX expertise make her an obvious choice for a CX Leadership Award. From her early days as a bank teller to leading large-scale retention at SiriusXM, she has always stayed close to the frontlines, where real customer impact happens. At Sonos, she’s leading a transformation: empowering agents with AI, scaling global partnerships, and building a support system designed to evolve and drive long-term CX excellence.

Lisa’s grit, heart, and deep CX expertise make her an obvious choice for a CX Leadership Award. From her early days as a bank teller to leading large-scale retention at SiriusXM, she has always stayed close to the frontlines, where real customer impact happens. At Sonos, she’s leading a transformation: empowering agents with AI, scaling global partnerships, and building a support system designed to evolve and drive long-term CX excellence. Michael Jones, Senior Director of Customer Care at The Home Depot: With over 30 years at The Home Depot, Michael’s career is defined by servant leadership, transformation, and a true belief in people. Today, he supports a team of 3,000+ associates across The Home Depot’s contact centers and multiple disciplines delivering excellence within the millions of contacts they receive. Michael has reinvented the experience of his associates and customers—while building a culture where people-first values are lived daily.

With over 30 years at The Home Depot, Michael’s career is defined by servant leadership, transformation, and a true belief in people. Today, he supports a team of 3,000+ associates across The Home Depot’s contact centers and multiple disciplines delivering excellence within the millions of contacts they receive. Michael has reinvented the experience of his associates and customers—while building a culture where people-first values are lived daily. Ryan Moore, Vice President of Customer Support & Global BPO Strategy at DailyPay: In Ryan’s 20+ years of CX leadership, he has always held true to one core principle: do what’s right for the customer, not just what’s best for the bottom line. Ryan has successfully led large-scale CX transformations with clarity and care, including a global expansion of support into a follow-the-sun model that helped CSAT and QA soar. His unwavering focus on the customer—paired with his commitment to operational excellence—has helped Ryan build a truly global, customer-centric CX ecosystem.

In Ryan’s 20+ years of CX leadership, he has always held true to one core principle: do what’s right for the customer, not just what’s best for the bottom line. Ryan has successfully led large-scale CX transformations with clarity and care, including a global expansion of support into a follow-the-sun model that helped CSAT and QA soar. His unwavering focus on the customer—paired with his commitment to operational excellence—has helped Ryan build a truly global, customer-centric CX ecosystem. Vanessa Hardy-Bowen, Director of Guest Care and Contact Centers at Spirit Airlines: Vanessa views every guest interaction as a chance to either deepen trust or weaken it. She is focused on designing customer experiences that are not only functional but deeply human-rooted in empathy, foresight, and accountability. At Spirit, Vanessa spearheaded a full transformation of the guest care model: launching AI and self-service tools, elevating training and QA, and aligning digital innovation with human connection. Despite and challenging time in travel, the results have been impressive: higher customer satisfaction, smarter operations, and a stronger team.



The ibex CX Leadership Awards spotlight the individuals and organizations whose vision and innovation are transforming the customer experience industry. Honorees excel in enabling seamless customer engagement, creating extraordinary customer experiences, and streamlining the customer journey.

“ibex is leading the way in reshaping the customer experience by combining the latest AI technology with deep CX expertise gained from helping the world’s most iconic brands deliver differentiated customer experiences. We automate the routine and empower human agents to solve the complex,” added Casteel.

ibex expertly combines unparalleled CX expertise with cutting-edge AI technology to create groundbreaking AI-powered solutions. ibex Wave iX solutions refine and elevate customer interactions and ensure a seamless customer journey while accelerating growth, enhancing service delivery, and maximizing impact.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of more than 31,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

daniel.burris@ibex.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46422d98-00fa-44cb-b1a2-c98322f3dddf

ibex Crowns the Winners of the 4th Annual CX Leadership Awards at CCW Las Vegas Honoring innovators and game-changers reshaping the customer experience

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.