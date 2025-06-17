Medela Introduces Pump In Style® Pro: Hospital-Grade Innovation Designed for Real Life

The new pump blends clinically proven performance with modern convenience, offering moms reliable support and continuity of care from hospital to home

McHenry, Illinois, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela , the brand trusted by millions of moms worldwide and the #1 brand in hospitals1, today announced the launch of the Pump In Style ® Pro , the latest evolution in its trusted product line. Developed from five years of insights and feedback, the new and improved Pump In Style® Pro delivers hospital-grade performance in a compact, easy-to-use design, offering moms seamless continuity of care from hospital to home.

To develop the most efficacious pump on the market, Medela grounded its approach in research combining clinical evidence with real-world insights. Input from hundreds of healthcare professionals, its community of moms, quantitative survey research and focus group shaped every step of the process. By addressing common pain points and pitfalls associated with other pumps, Medela designed a solution that features a clinically proven pumping pattern modeled after the #1 breast pump used in hospitals, the Medela Symphony®. The result is a pump that empowers moms to express milk more effectively and confidently at home.

“At Medela, we understand that every mom’s breastfeeding journey has many stages and the adjustment from hospital to home can be challenging and stressful without the right support. Our goal is to make that transition as seamless as possible with the new Pump In Style Pro®,” said Kelley Evans, EVP and Head of Commercial, Americas, at Medela. “This redesigned pump combines the power of our hospital-grade technology with a design that’s simple, comfortable, and built for everyday life.”

Key features of the new Pump In Style® Pro include:

Hospital-Grade Performance at Home: Features a clinically proven pumping pattern, similar to Medela's hospital pump Symphony, for effective milk expression, more comfort and a stress-free transition home.

Pumping Level & Mode Indicators: 16 level indicators and pumping mode indicators allow moms to fine tune their comfort and take control of each pumping session.

Lightweight & Compact: Weighs less than 2 pounds, making it easy to transport and ideal for use on the go.

11.8% 2 More Milk: Clinically Proven Breast Shield Technology to increase milk volume.

More Milk: Clinically Proven Breast Shield Technology to increase milk volume. Closed System & Easy Cleaning: Dishwasher safe parts and backflow protector.

The Pump In Style® Pro is now available through insurance and WIC. For more information on coverage and purchasing options, please see here .

Additional downloadable materials, including a factsheet, visual assets, and video content, are available via the Medela media portal .

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com .

(1) Sales and distribution in maternity wards and NICUs, 2023 & 2024

(2) Sakalidis VS, et al. Breast shield design impacts milk removal dynamics during pumping: A randomized controlled non-inferiority trial. Acta Obstet Gynecol Scand. 2020.

