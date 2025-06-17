Angi Launches New “AI Helper” as it Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation

DENVER, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Angi—formerly known as Angie’s List—is introducing a new, “AI Helper” to its service request experience, as part of its continued effort to simplify how homeowners connect with top-quality service pros and meet demand for smarter, more intuitive home improvement solutions. This innovation coincides with Angi’s 30th anniversary, marking three decades of connecting homeowners with skilled pros and driving industry innovation.

At the heart of this enhancement is an intelligent system that leverages advanced large language models (LLMs) and new job assessment questions, developed in close collaboration with service pros, to create more accurate service requests. Homeowners can describe their needs in their own words, and Angi’s AI refines these requests into clear, precise language preferred by service pros. This results in higher-quality matches, ensuring a smoother experience for both homeowners and pros by setting the right expectations upfront.

Consider the scenario of noticing a large spot above your shower—whether it’s mold, plumbing issues, or the need for drywall or tile installation, homeowners often find themselves unsure of where to start. Angi’s State of Home Spending report found that 45% of homeowners feel stress and anxiety due to a lack of knowledge about repairs. The new AI system addresses this challenge head-on. Through the combination of conditional questions and allowing the homeowner to share what's happening in their own words, the tool can determine that you may need three different trade pros to help repair the water spot in your shower.

“Over time, we learned that many homeowners—especially millennials—feel stressed about repairs due to a lack of knowledge and are overwhelmed by the complexity of projects,” said Angie Hicks, Co-Founder of Angi. “This new AI-powered feature exemplifies our commitment to evolving with our community’s needs. As we celebrate 30 years of innovation, we’re proud to introduce a system that streamlines the home improvement process and helps ensure each project is paired with the right pro.”

When the AI model LLM intervenes, match accuracy improves by around 30% compared to traditional methods, ensuring users receive precise recommendations and can quickly obtain quotes from qualified pros. By working closely with pros to refine the service request experience, the system helps reduce mismatches and addresses a key concern from pros—ensuring that homeowners are connected with the right expert for the job.

“By continuously training our system using historical data and real-world homeowner interactions, and incorporating ongoing feedback from service pros, we’ve seen significant improvements in the accuracy and quality of service matches,” explained Hicks. “Our efforts—from revamping service request questions to reengineering our search interface—are all designed to deliver a superior experience. Early tests are already showing promising results, and we’re excited to usher in a new era of intelligent home service solutions.”

Celebrating 30 years of connecting homeowners and pros, Angi’s journey—from its founding by Angie Hicks and Bill Oesterle in 1995, through the IPO of Angie’s List in 2011, and its strategic merger with HomeAdvisor and acquisition of Handy—has shaped it into a leading home services platform. These pivotal milestones have not only expanded Angi’s service offerings but have also reinforced its ability to connect homeowners with top-quality pros. This anniversary underscores Angi’s enduring commitment to innovation and quality as it continues to set new standards in the home services industry.

About Angi Inc.

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service pros grow their business. We started in 1995 with a simple goal to help people find skilled home pros in their area. Now 30 years later, we've evolved to help people with everything from finding, booking and hiring a skilled pro, to researching costs, finding inspiration and discovering project possibilities. With an extensive nationwide network of skilled home pros, Angi has helped more than 150 million people maintain, repair, renovate and improve their homes and has helped hundreds of thousands of small local businesses grow.

Angi Corporate Communications

Emily Do

(303) 963-8352

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.