Circana’s 2024 New Product Pacesetters Report Highlights Continued CPG Commitment to Innovation and Consumer Connections

Chicago, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC today unveiled its 2024 New Product Pacesetters report, identifying last year’s most groundbreaking innovations across the food, beverage, and nonfood consumer packaged goods sectors. Now in its 30th year, the report reveals exciting shifts in consumer preferences, highlighting products that deliver convenience, compelling brand stories, and enhanced functionality.

This year’s report underscores consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies’ commitment to consumer-centric innovation, prioritizing solutions that solve for evolving lifestyle and occasion needs. New offerings successfully address today’s demand for convenience, elevated wellness benefits, and trusted brand solutions. The 2024 Pacesetters achieved an impressive $8.4 billion in combined year-one MULO+ sales. Brands embraced newer formats, nutritional enhancements, and extensions into new categories, often in partnership with other brands or licensed entities, capturing consumer interest across diverse lifestyles.

“Innovation remains at the heart of growth and consumer connection,” said Lisa Maas, principal and practice lead, Innovation, at Circana. “The 2024 Pacesetters tap into the emotional and practical needs of modern consumers. Whether it is indulgence paired with protein, enhanced wellness, or iconic brands solving for evolving needs in new spaces, these products resonate because they make life easier, better, and more enjoyable.”

The Top 10 Food and Beverage New Product Pacesetters for 2024:

Just Bare® Lightly Breaded Chicken Dr Pepper® Strawberries & Cream C4 Energy® Red Bull® Sea Blue Edition MrBeast™ Feastables™ PRIME® Energy Legendary Foods® Golden Island® Real Good Foods® Lightly Breaded Chicken CELSIUS® Essentials™

The Top 10 Nonfood New Product Pacesetters for 2024:

Charmin® Ultra Soft™ Smooth Tear™ Cascade® Platinum Plus ActionPacs™ Hero Cosmetics® Cirkul ® Swiffer® PowerMop™ Lume® Gain® + Ultra Oxi™ PrettyLitter® TEMPTATIONS™ Dry Cat Food Bloom®

Driving Success Through Innovating Key Categories

The 2024 New Product Pacesetters list proves the CPG industry’s ability to adapt. Last year’s top-ranking food and beverage products, including Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken, PRIME Energy, and Legendary Foods, delivered high value and versatility in their respective categories. Consumers continued to prioritize convenience without sacrificing flavor, functionality, or quality, reflecting a shift toward accessible and gratifying at-home experiences. Nonfood leaders like Charmin Ultra Soft Smooth Tear and Hero Cosmetics highlight the importance of delivering a superior experience and sustainable self-care in daily routines.

“Consumers’ tastes and preferences continue to evolve,” said Joan Driggs, vice president of Content and Thought Leadership at Circana. “This year’s Pacesetters embody the trends shaping markets today, from protein-powered foods to elevated hydration solutions and co-branded new-to-market products. These innovations demonstrate how CPG leaders meet consumers where they are while opening doors to new occasions and usage opportunities.”

Key Innovations Shaping Consumer Behavior

The report identifies significant innovation themes driving change across the industry.

Protein Power: High-protein offerings from the traditional to the transformative, such as Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken and Legendary Foods protein snacks, fulfill increasing wellness demands.

Iconic brands like Sonic Tots and IHOP launched products that recreate restaurant experiences at home. Functionality and Flexibility: Solutions like REV Energy & Electrolyte Gum and MiraFIBER Gummies cater to on-the-go consumers seeking enhanced benefits.

Small and Medium-Sized Manufacturers Drive Innovation

This year’s report shows that innovation from companies of all sizes is imperative to meeting diverse consumer needs. Extra-large and large manufacturers made a rebound of sorts in 2024, increasing their dollar contribution to 64% of all Pacesetters and increasing the number of Pacesetter products from 23% in 2023 to 32%.

“The fluctuation around the role of company size in dominating the new product space serves as a reminder that even established brands need to think out of the box, challenge brand norms, and work to engage with different customers,” said Maas. “At the same time, challenger brands continue to bring their A-game with distinct benefits, and we see younger consumers outspend on products from these companies.”

About the Report

The Circana 2024 New Product Pacesetters report is available exclusively from Circana, the leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. The findings of this report were compiled based on insights from Circana’s New Product Innovation Practice’s powerful suite of analytical and decision-making tools, as well as the 2024 Circana New Product Survey.

Circana Webinar

Circana’s Lisa Maas and Joan Driggs will host a webinar, New Product Pacesetters and the Commitment to Innovation: Strengthening CPG and Consumer Connections, on June 18, at 2 p.m. CT. Register here for this free webinar.

*Source for all insights: Circana’s 2024 New Product Pacesetters Report

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.

