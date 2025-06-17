Mattermost Launches Enterprise Advanced: Multi-Domain Operations for Defense, Intelligence, and Critical Infrastructure

New Offering Delivers Sovereign, AI-Ready Platform to Manage Mission Complexity in the World’s Most Secure Environments

Palo Alto, CA, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost, the Intelligent Mission Environment that delivers chat operations, secure collaboration workflows, and multi-domain operations for mission-critical work in defense, government, and critical infrastructure, today announced the launch of Enterprise Advanced—a new product tier purpose-built for organizations operating at the highest levels of security and mission complexity.

Built for defense, intelligence, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure, Enterprise Advanced delivers sovereign control, secure collaboration, and AI-ready capabilities to accelerate operations and enforce Zero Trust security. The platform protects sensitive data, streamlines mission workflows, and ensures compliance with the most rigorous cybersecurity standards.

As threats grow and operations become more complex, Enterprise Advanced goes beyond communication—securing, automating, and aligning it with national security mandates. It unifies teams with advanced access controls, real-time workflow automation, and integrated incident response to drive mission success.

“Enterprise Advanced marks a fundamental breakthrough in how mission-critical operations are secured and executed,” said Jason Blais, Mattermost’s VP of Product and Program Management. “We designed this platform to meet the uncompromising demands of defense, intelligence, and cybersecurity teams in both government and enterprise. It empowers them to operate with enhanced security, greater agility, and unwavering confidence in even the most hostile environments.”

Federal government, intelligence, defense agencies, and commercial enterprises in critical infrastructure sectors are undergoing rapid transformation to meet evolving cybersecurity mandates and operational threats. As the demand for secure, compliant, and resilient communications accelerates, Mattermost delivers with Enterprise Advanced, offering cutting-edge capabilities including Zero Trust-aligned security controls, classified and sensitive information controls, and advanced workflows for mission-critical and high-stakes operations.

Key Capabilities of Enterprise Advanced:

Zero Trust by Design: Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC), Identity-Centric Access Management (ICAM), and need-to-know segmentation for trusted data separation across environments.

Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC), Identity-Centric Access Management (ICAM), and need-to-know segmentation for trusted data separation across environments. Sovereign Data Protection: Built-in data spillage handling, channel classifications, burn-on-read messaging, and post-quantum cryptography for classified and sensitive workloads.

Built-in data spillage handling, channel classifications, burn-on-read messaging, and post-quantum cryptography for classified and sensitive workloads. AI-Ready Mission-Critical Workflow Automation: Real-time incident response coordination, cross-domain orchestration, and AI-enabled actions for rapid decision-making under pressure.

“Enterprise Advanced is engineered for the operators who manage complexity under pressure,” said Pavel Zeman, SVP of Engineering at Mattermost. “From cyber defense to real-world mission execution, this platform ensures secure collaboration, sovereign control, and seamless automation—all in one system built to operate where failure is not an option.”

The new tier will be available in July 2025, with continuous enhancements planned throughout the year, delivering a leap forward in how governments and enterprises collaborate on mission-critical work in high-stakes environments. For more information about Mattermost Enterprise Advanced and its capabilities, please visit our website or contact our sales team.

About Mattermost

Mattermost is the Intelligent Mission Environment that delivers chat operations, secure collaboration workflows, and multi-domain operations for mission-critical work in defense, government, and critical infrastructure. Trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense and Fortune 500s, our open core platform powers focused, adaptable, secure, resilient operations across the most demanding environments. The platform supports MissionOps, DevSecOps, and Cyber and Defense with secure messaging, file sharing, audio, screen sharing, workflow automation, and AI assistance—available in self-hosted and single-tenant SaaS deployments. Built on an open core and shaped by 4,000+ contributors, Mattermost is co-developed with the world’s top security experts to meet the most demanding operational needs. Learn more at mattermost.com.

