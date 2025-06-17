NBC Securities Launches Comprehensive Succession Planning Guide to Help Financial Advisors Secure Their Legacy and Practice Continuity

New 8-Step Framework Addresses Critical Planning Gap as Industry Faces Waves of Advisor Retirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBC Securities, a leading independent Southeast-based full-service broker-dealer and registered investment advisor, announced the release of its 2025 Succession Planning Guide for Financial Advisors. This comprehensive roadmap helps financial advisors navigate one of the most critical yet overlooked aspects of practice management.

With 37% of financial advisors set to retire within the next decade, over $10T in assets will change hands. Yet, 56% of advisors lack formal succession plans, putting businesses and client relationships at risk. Practices without proper succession plans risk losing significant value, client trust, and key personnel.

"Succession planning goes far beyond retirement preparation. It's about legacy building and ensuring continuity for the clients and communities we serve," said NBC Securities CEO John Doody. "Our role at NBC Securities is to provide the tools and opportunities to plan ahead and thrive at every stage of life, both for our advisors and the investors they serve."

The guide outlines an eight-phased approach with actionable insights:

Understanding Succession Planning & Primary Stakeholders Assessing Your Current Situation Setting Succession Goals Choosing a Successor Developing & Implementing a Succession Plan Financial, Legal & Compliance Considerations Communicating the Transition Evaluation, Adjustments & Post-Transition Considerations

The succession planning guide addresses all advisors, from retirement-age to young advisors seeking to acquire established practices, or seasoned advisors looking for greater independence and expansion opportunities.

“As advisors who built this industry over the past decades are preparing to exit, many practices still lack adequate succession plans,” said Peyton Falkenburg, Executive Vice President at NBC Securities. "Without proper succession planning, advisors risk significant disruption to client relationships and the potential loss of tremendous practice value built over decades.”

Accessing the Guide: Complimentary download at https://www.nbcsecurities.com/resources/a-guide-to-successful-succession-planning-for-financial-advisors/



About NBC Securities: NBC Securities is a privately held, full-service broker-dealer and registered investment advisor serving individuals and companies across the U.S. They provide private wealth services and asset management strategies from financial professionals averaging 25+ years of experience, plus technology-driven custodial solutions. With headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama and 28 branch offices across multiple states, NBC Securities manages or advises approximately $5 billion in assets.

For more information, visit www.nbcsecurities.com.

Contact: press@mbcstrategic.com

