GreetEat Corp. (OTC: GEAT) and Uber Eats Unite to Deliver Global Dining Experiences Inside Virtual Meetings

RENO, Nev., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreetEat Corp. (OTC: GEAT), the trailblazing force reshaping how the world connects over food, today announced a game-changing integration with Uber Eats; bringing real-time meal delivery into the heart of virtual meetings and events.

Through this strategic alliance, GreetEat’s all-in-one virtual dining platform is now fully embedded with Uber Eats’ global logistics network, enabling hosts to seamlessly provide food and beverages to participants anywhere on Earth. Whether it’s a team huddle in New York, a client pitch in London, or a celebration spanning Tokyo to Toronto, GreetEat ensures everyone is at the same table, regardless of geography.

“This is a transformational leap forward for remote engagement,” said Vishal Patel, CEO of GreetEat. “By joining forces with Uber Eats, we’ve eliminated borders, bottlenecks, and logistical friction. Now, companies can create rich, shared experiences that foster connection, culture, and community at scale.”

The platform now allows users to plan virtual events, send invitations, and distribute Uber Eats vouchers in one streamlined interface. Guests redeem their voucher, order from local restaurants via Uber Eats, and join the scheduled GreetEat video call, delivering the magic of shared meals without leaving their home or office.

This partnership unlocks unprecedented global reach and positions GreetEat as the definitive solution for enterprises seeking to humanize remote communication—combining the warmth of hospitality with the power of technology.

To host your next virtual meeting, celebration, or client engagement with a meal included, visit www.GreetEat.com .

About GreetEat Corp.

GreetEat Corp. (OTC: GEAT) is pioneering a new category at the intersection of food delivery, video conferencing, and social connection. Its platform enables shared dining experiences virtually empowering users and enterprises to connect meaningfully from anywhere in the world.

For media inquiries, investor relations, or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Investor Relations

GreetEat Corp.

Email: investors@GreetEat.com

Website: www.GreetEat.com

