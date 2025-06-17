CYFIRMA and Carahsoft Partner to Make External Threat Landscape Management (ETLM) Solutions Available to the Public Sector

Partnership Makes AI-Powered Threat Intelligence Platform Available to Government Agencies

SINGAPORE and RESTON, Va., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYFIRMA, a leader in attack surface monitoring, digital risk discovery and external threat intelligence, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CYFIRMA’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s IT and cybersecurity solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners and The Quilt contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft is a significant milestone in CYFIRMA’s mission to deliver pre-emptive threat intelligence to agencies that need it most,” said Sam Parmar, President of Strategic Alliances at CYFIRMA. “The company’s extensive reach within the Public Sector, and proven track record in cybersecurity solution delivery creates an ideal channel for bringing our platform to Government agencies.”

CYFIRMA’s flagship offering, DeCYFIR, is an AI-powered, cloud-based external threat landscape management platform that consolidates multiple intelligence capabilities into a unified solution. Built on seven specialized intelligence pillars, DeCYFIR provides agencies with a comprehensive 360-degree assessment of cyber risks, active threats and exposures. The platform delivers contextual, predictive and personalized insights that are immediately actionable, enabling security teams to transition from reactive defense to proactive threat mitigation. By adapting to emerging threat patterns and providing an outside-in view of an organization’s security posture, DeCYFIR helps Government agencies identify and address potential attacks before they materialize.

“Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to helping agencies stay ahead of today’s rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape with CYFIRMA’s threat intelligence solutions,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “DeCYFIR’s unique offering empowers Public Sector organizations to proactively strengthen their cybersecurity posture, rather than reacting after an incident occurs. The platform enhances operational efficiency, threat visibility and incident response capabilities, enabling agencies to safeguard critical infrastructure and sensitive data with greater precision and confidence.”

CYFIRMA’s DeCYFIR is available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (866) 436-8778 or Cyfirma@carahsoft.com; or visit https://www.carahsoft.com/cyfirma.

CYFIRMA combines cyber-intelligence with attack surface discovery and digital risk protection to deliver early warning, personalized, contextual, outside-in, and multi-layered insights. We have built the next generation of AI-powered threat intelligence platform called External Threat Landscape Management (ETLM) to provide cyber defenders with the hacker’s view to help clients prepare for impending attacks. CYFIRMA is headquartered in Singapore with offices in Japan, India, the US, and the EU. Customers include both government as well as Fortune 500 companies in manufacturing, financial services, retail, industrial products, natural resources and healthcare industries. Learn more about CYFIRMA here.

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

